Senate confirms Adm. Lisa Franchetti as first woman chief of naval operations

Adm. Lisa Franchetti was confirmed on a 95-1 U.S. Senate vote as the first woman chief of naval operations and the first female to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. She was one of hundreds of military nominations blocked by GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville. Photo courtesy of Joint Chiefs of Staff

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed Adm. Lisa Franchetti as the first female chief of naval operations Thursday following a months-long delay caused by GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville's block against military nominations and promotions. Franchetti is also the first woman to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. She was confirmed by a 95-1 vote. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., was the lone no vote. Advertisement

Tuberville is single-handedly blocking these military nominations because he opposes members of the military traveling to states where it is legal to get abortions.

While Franchetti was confirmed, hundreds of other lower-ranking military nominations remain blocked by Tuberville. The blocked list has grown to at least 378 and could reach 650 by the end of the year.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, led a group of five Republicans who forced Tuberville to block votes on 61 nominees, confronting him with members of his own party who believe his actions are hurting the military and national security.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also plans votes on Gen. David Allen's confirmation to head the Air Force and for Marine Lt. Gen. Christopher Mahoney to be assistant commandant, the second-ranking Marine officer.

If the Senate votes to confirm the Air Force position, the Joint Chiefs of Staff will be fully filled for the time since July.

When he nominated Franchetti, President Joe Biden said she had demonstrated extensive expertise in operational and policy arenas.

"She is the second woman ever to achieve the rank of four-star admiral in the United States Navy, and, when confirmed, she will again make history as the first woman to serve as the chief of naval operations and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff," Biden said prior to Thursday's vote.