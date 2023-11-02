Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 2, 2023 / 3:09 PM

Senate confirms Adm. Lisa Franchetti as first woman chief of naval operations

By Doug Cunningham
Adm. Lisa Franchetti was confirmed on a 95-1 U.S. Senate vote as the first woman chief of naval operations and the first female to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. She was one of hundreds of military nominations blocked by GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville. Photo courtesy of Joint Chiefs of Staff
Adm. Lisa Franchetti was confirmed on a 95-1 U.S. Senate vote as the first woman chief of naval operations and the first female to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. She was one of hundreds of military nominations blocked by GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville. Photo courtesy of Joint Chiefs of Staff

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed Adm. Lisa Franchetti as the first female chief of naval operations Thursday following a months-long delay caused by GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville's block against military nominations and promotions.

Franchetti is also the first woman to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. She was confirmed by a 95-1 vote. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., was the lone no vote.

Advertisement

Tuberville is single-handedly blocking these military nominations because he opposes members of the military traveling to states where it is legal to get abortions.

While Franchetti was confirmed, hundreds of other lower-ranking military nominations remain blocked by Tuberville. The blocked list has grown to at least 378 and could reach 650 by the end of the year.

Related

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, led a group of five Republicans who forced Tuberville to block votes on 61 nominees, confronting him with members of his own party who believe his actions are hurting the military and national security.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also plans votes on Gen. David Allen's confirmation to head the Air Force and for Marine Lt. Gen. Christopher Mahoney to be assistant commandant, the second-ranking Marine officer.

Advertisement

If the Senate votes to confirm the Air Force position, the Joint Chiefs of Staff will be fully filled for the time since July.

When he nominated Franchetti, President Joe Biden said she had demonstrated extensive expertise in operational and policy arenas.

"She is the second woman ever to achieve the rank of four-star admiral in the United States Navy, and, when confirmed, she will again make history as the first woman to serve as the chief of naval operations and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff," Biden said prior to Thursday's vote.

Latest Headlines

Tupac Shakur slaying suspect Duane Davis pleads not guilty in Las Vegas court
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Tupac Shakur slaying suspect Duane Davis pleads not guilty in Las Vegas court
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Duane "Keffe D" Davis, a suspect in the 1996 shooting death of rap superstar Tupac Shakur, pleaded not guilty to murder charges in a Las Vegas court Thursday.
Tributes pour in after healthcare activist Ady Barkan's death from ALS
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Tributes pour in after healthcare activist Ady Barkan's death from ALS
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Ady Barkan, a health care activist who championed health care for all while struggling with the terminal neurodegenerative disease A.L.S., died Wednesday.
Donald Trump Jr. testifies he was not involved in Trump Organization asset evaluation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. testifies he was not involved in Trump Organization asset evaluation
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Donald Trump, Jr. testified Thursday in the New York civil business fraud trial against the Trump Organization that he was not involved in the asset valuation documents at the heart of the $250 million fraud case.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott endorses Trump over Gov. DeSantis for president
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida Sen. Rick Scott endorses Trump over Gov. DeSantis for president
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Thursday endorsed twice-impeached, four times criminally indicted Donald Trump over his home-state Gov. Ron DeSantis.
First-time unemployment claims rise to highest total since September
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
First-time unemployment claims rise to highest total since September
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Workers filing for the first time for unemployment benefits last week jumped to its highest total since early September with a seasonally adjusted 217,000 applying, according to new statistics released by the Labor Depar
Third quarter U.S. labor costs decline, productivity rises
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Third quarter U.S. labor costs decline, productivity rises
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Labor non-business productivity was up 4.7% in the third quarter of 2023, the biggest gain since 2020 according to the Labor Department. That productivity increase drove labor unit costs down by 0.8%.
Cedar Fair, Six Flags agree to $8 billion theme park merger
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Cedar Fair, Six Flags agree to $8 billion theme park merger
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Cedar Fair and Six Flags amusement park operators said Wednesday they are entering a merger of equals transaction to create a combined company valued at approximately $8 billion.
Cornell University suspends Friday classes in wake of death threats against Jewish students
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Cornell University suspends Friday classes in wake of death threats against Jewish students
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Cornell University said it would cancel all classes this Friday due to "extraordinary stress" in the wake of antisemitic threats and rising tensions on campus since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
New York announces $328 million settlement with Uber, Lyft over driver wage theft
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New York announces $328 million settlement with Uber, Lyft over driver wage theft
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Thursday that her office reached a $328 million with Uber and Lyft over allegations of wage stealing from its drivers.
Judge in Trump classified documents trial says she will make 'adjustments' to schedule
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge in Trump classified documents trial says she will make 'adjustments' to schedule
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's classified documents trial said Wednesday that she was open to scheduling "adjustments" as his legal team has sought to have the trial delayed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge in Trump classified documents trial says she will make 'adjustments' to schedule
Judge in Trump classified documents trial says she will make 'adjustments' to schedule
Study: State of democracy declines worldwide amid tainted elections, eroding freedoms
Study: State of democracy declines worldwide amid tainted elections, eroding freedoms
Republicans join Democrats to block censure resolution against Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Republicans join Democrats to block censure resolution against Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Authorities charge Australian woman with 3 counts of murder for mushroom meal
Authorities charge Australian woman with 3 counts of murder for mushroom meal
Pilot threatened to shoot captain on Delta flight, investigators say
Pilot threatened to shoot captain on Delta flight, investigators say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement