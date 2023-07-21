Trending
Joe Biden military nominee would be first woman to serve in Joint Chiefs of Staff

By Patrick Hilsman
U.S. President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate four officers to key military positions Friday. If Biden's choices are confirmed, they will include the first woman to serve with the Joint Chiefs of Staff. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
U.S. President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate four officers to key military positions Friday. If Biden's choices are confirmed, they will include the first woman to serve with the Joint Chiefs of Staff. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden announced nominees for four key military positions, the White House said Friday. If confirmed, one nominee will become the first woman to serve with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

For chief of naval operations, Biden will nominate current Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti.

"As our next chief of naval operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti will bring 38 years of dedicated service to our nation as a commissioned officer, including in her current role of vice chief of naval operations,"" Biden said in a press statement Friday.

"Throughout her career, Adm. Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both operational and policy arenas. She is the second woman ever to achieve the rank of four-star admiral in the United States Navy, and, when confirmed, she will again make history as the first woman to serve as the chief of naval operations and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff," Biden said.

RELATED Biden administration creates new preparedness office for future pandemics

Biden intends to nominate the current deputy commander of U.S. Fleet Forces, Vice Adm. James Kilby, to replace Franchetti.

"Vice Adm. Kilby has done outstanding work to ensure that our naval forces are combat-ready and deployable worldwide," Biden said.

The White House says Biden will nominate current U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander, Adm. Samuel Paparo, to the position of commander of the Indo-Pacific Command and will nominate current Director for Strategy, Plans, and Policy for the Joint Chief of Staff, Vice Adm. Stephen T. "Web" Koehler, for the position of commander of Pacific Fleet.

RELATED U.S. unleashes Russia-related sanctions, blacklisting 120 people and firms

"These two officers both have significant experience serving in the Indo-Pacific, where our military strength is critical to ensuring the security and stability of this vital region of the world," Biden said.

Biden's nominees are expected to have confirmation hearings before the Senate in the fall, during which they could face potential challenges from Republican lawmakers.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville has indicated he will hold up nominations unless the military changes a policy allowing servicewomen to leave bases in states where abortion is illegal to travel to states where it is legal.

RELATED U.S. announces $1.3B military package for Ukraine

