U.S. unleashes Russia-related sanctions, blacklisting 120 people and firms

The Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen imposed sanctions against dozens of people and entities as the Biden administration continues to try and restrict Russia's ability to make war. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- The Biden administration unleashed a swath punitive measures targeting Russia's war-making abilities Thursday, blacklisting some 120 people and entities. The sanctions by the departments of State and Treasury were imposed against people, companies and ships based in Serbia, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea, Ukraine and United Arab Emirates, though predominantly in Russia, freezing all property and interest in property held in their names, while barring U.S. citizens from doing business with them. Advertisement

U.S. officials say the measures target Russia's munitions factories and high-technology industries, degrades its access to the international financial system, limits its revenue from mining and metals industries and disrupts its technology suppliers, importers and developers.

"As long as Russia continues to wage its unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine, we will impose sanctions to deprive Russia of the technology it needs and disrupt the Russian arms industry's ability to resupply," Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in a statement.

RELATED Alexei Navalny supporters fear Russian dissident could face 20 more years in prison

Biden administration officials said Thursday's sanctions further implement commitments leaders of the wealthy G7 nations made during meetings on Feb. 24 and May 19.

Following the last G7 summit in Japan, the group imposed sanctions targeting Russia and announced plans to provide Ukraine with F-16 warplanes.

Advertisement

Britain on Thursday separately sanctioned 13 people and firms linked to actions taken by the Wagner Group in Mali, Central African Republic and Sudan where the private military has sought to destabilize the African nations in furtherance of Russia's goals.

The United States announced the sanctions a day after unveiling a $1.3 billion military package for Ukraine to bolster its defense against Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion more than 500 days ago on Feb. 24, 2022.