U.S. unleashes Russia-related sanctions, blacklisting 120 people and firms

By Darryl Coote
The Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen imposed sanctions against dozens of people and entities as the Biden administration continues to try and restrict Russia's ability to make war. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen imposed sanctions against dozens of people and entities as the Biden administration continues to try and restrict Russia's ability to make war. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- The Biden administration unleashed a swath punitive measures targeting Russia's war-making abilities Thursday, blacklisting some 120 people and entities.

The sanctions by the departments of State and Treasury were imposed against people, companies and ships based in Serbia, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea, Ukraine and United Arab Emirates, though predominantly in Russia, freezing all property and interest in property held in their names, while barring U.S. citizens from doing business with them.

U.S. officials say the measures target Russia's munitions factories and high-technology industries, degrades its access to the international financial system, limits its revenue from mining and metals industries and disrupts its technology suppliers, importers and developers.

"As long as Russia continues to wage its unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine, we will impose sanctions to deprive Russia of the technology it needs and disrupt the Russian arms industry's ability to resupply," Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in a statement.

Biden administration officials said Thursday's sanctions further implement commitments leaders of the wealthy G7 nations made during meetings on Feb. 24 and May 19.

Following the last G7 summit in Japan, the group imposed sanctions targeting Russia and announced plans to provide Ukraine with F-16 warplanes.

Britain on Thursday separately sanctioned 13 people and firms linked to actions taken by the Wagner Group in Mali, Central African Republic and Sudan where the private military has sought to destabilize the African nations in furtherance of Russia's goals.

The United States announced the sanctions a day after unveiling a $1.3 billion military package for Ukraine to bolster its defense against Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion more than 500 days ago on Feb. 24, 2022.

Workers at LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr seek to unionize
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Workers at LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr seek to unionize
July 20 (UPI) -- A supermajority of the roughly 100 eligible employees of the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr have signed union representation cards seeking to unionize to ensure the company remains "thriving."
With Don Jr. and chants of 'USA,' so-called 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
With Don Jr. and chants of 'USA,' so-called 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
July 20 (UPI) -- The company behind the so-called "patriotic" marketplace PublicSq made its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Donald Trump Jr., son of the ex-president and an investor, helped mark event.
White House says it has reached out to North Korea in effort to bring home U.S. soldier
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House says it has reached out to North Korea in effort to bring home U.S. soldier
July 20 (UPI) -- The White House has reached out to North Korea to bring home the U.S. soldier who was seen bolting across the military demarcation line and into the country Tuesday, as details began to emerge about him.
House 'weaponization' hearing: Bickering, barbs and RFK Jr.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House 'weaponization' hearing: Bickering, barbs and RFK Jr.
July 20 (UPI) -- Democrats and Republicans did not hold back from talking over each other and trading jabs during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the weaponization of the federal government on Thursday.
Biden visits Philly Shipyard, touts creation of 'American' construction projects
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden visits Philly Shipyard, touts creation of 'American' construction projects
July 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit a Philadelphia shipyard Thursday to announce construction of a new offshore wind vessel as part of the administration's continued push on manufacturing and clean energy.
Along party lines, Senate committee approves ethics code for Supreme Court
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Along party lines, Senate committee approves ethics code for Supreme Court
July 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday approved a bill that would create an ethical code of conduct for the Supreme Court. The vote was 11-10 along party lines.
Legacy admissions face renewed scrutiny after Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Legacy admissions face renewed scrutiny after Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
July 20 (UPI) -- Legacy admissions have come under increased scrutiny with the Supreme Court's decision to end affirmative action prompting universities to take a closer look at their admissions policies.
Fiat Chrysler engineer pleads guilty in using device to violate Clean Air Act
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Fiat Chrysler engineer pleads guilty in using device to violate Clean Air Act
July 20 (UPI) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive Emanuele Palma, pleaded guilty Thursday in a felony conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act. Palma and others used emissions on Jeeps and Ram trucks.
Oklahoma executes inmate as Alabama prepares to do same later today
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Oklahoma executes inmate as Alabama prepares to do same later today
July 20 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed Death Row inmate Jemaine Cannon Thursday as Alabama prepares to execute James Barber.
Federal Reserve starts new instant payment system
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Federal Reserve starts new instant payment system
July 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve said Thursday that its new system for instant payments to financial institutions has gone live.
