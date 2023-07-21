Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 21, 2023 / 1:51 PM

Biden administration creates new preparedness office for future pandemics

By Doug Cunningham
The Biden administration Friday announced creation of a new pandemic preparedness office within the White House. The goal is to ensure that America is better prepared to deal with the next pandemic. Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI
The Biden administration Friday announced creation of a new pandemic preparedness office within the White House. The goal is to ensure that America is better prepared to deal with the next pandemic. Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced Friday that to make sure the country is more prepared for the next pandemic, it is setting up an Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy within the White House.

"This will be a permanent office in the Executive Office of the President (EOP) charged with leading, coordinating, and implementing actions related to preparedness for, and response to, known and unknown biological threats or pathogens that could lead to a pandemic or to significant public health-related disruptions in the United States," the White House said in a statement.

Advertisement

The new office will be led by retired Major Gen. Paul Friedrichs, who previously served as joint staff surgeon at the Pentagon coordinating all health-related issues.

The new pandemic preparedness office will:

RELATED After court's decision, Biden announces new steps to offer some student debt relief

  • Coordinate the administration's domestic response to public health threats with pandemic potential and strength pandemic preparedness.
  • Drive and coordinate federal science and technology efforts related to pandemic preparedness.
  • Develop and provide periodic reports to Congress and produce a report and preparedness outlook every five years.

Major Gen. Friedrichs is currently special assistant to the president and senior director for global health security and biodefense at the National Security Council.

Advertisement

He was U.S. representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Committee of Military Medical Chiefs, working closely with many of America's closest allies during the COVID-19 pandemic and in developing medical support to the Ukrainian military.

The new pandemic office will be overseeing efforts to develop, manufacture and procure the next generation of medical countermeasures.

RELATED President Biden assails trickle-down economics, touts his policies to boost middle class

"During the height of the pandemic, the Biden-Harris administration made historic investments in COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments that were made widely available," the White House statement said. "OPPR will continue to leverage these investments as it drives future progress in combatting COVID-19 and other public health threats."

Thursday the Biden administration said it will create a new division within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services focused solely on coordinating responses to pandemics and other health emergencies.

The existing HHS assistant secretary for preparedness and response (ASPR) will become its own operating division called the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.

RELATED Biden administration announces new pandemic response division

Latest Headlines

Michael Cohen settles suit with Trump Organization over unpaid legal fees
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Michael Cohen settles suit with Trump Organization over unpaid legal fees
July 21 (UPI) -- The one-time so-called "fixer" for Donald Trump before he became president, Michael Cohen, has settled with the Trump Organization for an undisclosed amount, it was disclosed on Friday.
Alabama executes first inmate in months following botched attempts
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Alabama executes first inmate in months following botched attempts
July 21 (UPI) -- The state of Alabama executed death row inmate James Barber early Friday after the Supreme Court denied his last minute request for a stay on the grounds that the state had botched its last two previous attempts.
Microsoft hack widens after emails of U.S. ambassador to China breached
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Microsoft hack widens after emails of U.S. ambassador to China breached
July 21 (UPI) -- Hackers breached the email account of the U.S. Ambassador to China during the same cyberattack that targeted Microsoft accounts at government agencies in Europe and the United States for a month before being detected.
Judge sets start of Trump classified documents trial for May 2024
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge sets start of Trump classified documents trial for May 2024
July 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday ordered former President Donald Trump's classified documents trial to begin on May 20, 2024.
White House gets commitments from tech giants on 'safe, secure, transparent' AI
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House gets commitments from tech giants on 'safe, secure, transparent' AI
July 21 (UPI) -- The White House has secured commitments from the leaders of seven major U.S. tech companies who vowed to take a responsible approach to develop artificial intelligence for ethical purposes.
House Republicans introduce bill to oversee digital assets
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House Republicans introduce bill to oversee digital assets
U.S. House Republicans, led by Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., introduced a bill aimed at supervising digital assets and shielding investors.
FTX lawyers sue to reclaim millions from Sam Bankman-Fried, other execs
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FTX lawyers sue to reclaim millions from Sam Bankman-Fried, other execs
July 21 (UPI) -- FTX lawyers filed a lawsuit against the failed cryptocurrency exchange's former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried over alleged stolen funds.
Partial human remains found in suitcase dumped on Texas ranch
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Partial human remains found in suitcase dumped on Texas ranch
July 21 (UPI) -- Partial human remains have been found stuffed in a suitcase that had been dumped on a south Texas ranch, authorities said.
U.S. unleashes Russia-related sanctions, blacklisting 120 people and firms
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. unleashes Russia-related sanctions, blacklisting 120 people and firms
July 21 (UPI) -- The Biden administration unleashed a swath punitive measures targeting Russia's war-making abilities Thursday, blacklisting some 120 people and entities.
Workers at LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr seek to unionize
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Workers at LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr seek to unionize
July 20 (UPI) -- A supermajority of the roughly 100 eligible employees of the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr have signed union representation cards seeking to unionize to ensure the company remains "thriving."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volodymyr Zelensky fires Ukraine's ambassador to Britain after criticism
Volodymyr Zelensky fires Ukraine's ambassador to Britain after criticism
More U.S. warships, Marines deployed to Middle East to counter Iran
More U.S. warships, Marines deployed to Middle East to counter Iran
5 dead in St. Vincent mass shooting
5 dead in St. Vincent mass shooting
With Donald Trump Jr., chants of 'USA,' 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
With Donald Trump Jr., chants of 'USA,' 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
Igor Girkin, former Russian commander in occupied eastern Ukraine, arrested
Igor Girkin, former Russian commander in occupied eastern Ukraine, arrested
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement