U.S. News
June 30, 2023 / 10:52 AM / Updated at 11:10 AM

Supreme Court blocks Biden's student debt forgiveness program

By Doug Cunningham
The Supreme Court on Friday blocked President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness plan. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
The Supreme Court on Friday blocked President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness plan. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday blocked President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief plan from taking effect, delivering rulings in a pair of cases challenging the program.

The court ruled 6-3 that the program was unlawful because it had not been approved by Congress.

The decision came in response to a challenge brought in the case of Biden vs. Nebraska, in which Nebraska and five other states including Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, and South Carolina sought to have the court cancel Biden's student debt relief program.

In Board of Education vs. Brown, individual student loan borrowers Myra Brown and Alexander Taylor argued the education secretary improperly promulgated the debt-relief plan without required notice and comment rulemaking. And since both of them used commercial lenders, they did not qualify for the Biden student loan debt relief. The court unanimously ruled on Friday that the plaintiffs had no standing.

Before legal challenges stopped it, 26 million borrowers had applied for the Biden student loan debt relief and 16 million were approved, according to the White House.

The Biden administration sought to give up to $10,000 in student debt relief to individual borrowers with incomes less than $125,000 or $250,000 for borrowers filing jointly. For Pell grant recipients the debt relief would be up to $20,000.

Student loan debt payments were paused during the Trump administration due to the declared national COVID-19 emergency. That pause carried over into the Biden administration until the pandemic emergency ended.

The Biden administration argued that the 2003 HEROES Act gives the education secretary authority to deliver student loan debt relief. That law allows student loan debt relief when there is a national emergency to ensure people are not in a financially worse condition as a result of the national emergency.

Even though the pandemic national emergency is officially over, the potential financial harm arguably remains since it can be long term.

In a court filing arguing for the Biden administration position in the case Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar wrote, "Because borrowers who default on their student loans face severe financial consequences -- including wage garnishment, long-term credit damage, and ineligibility for federal benefits -- Congress specifically authorized the Secretary to waive or modify any applicable statutory or regulatory provision as he deems necessary to ensure that borrowers affected by a national emergency are not worse off in relation to their student loans."

