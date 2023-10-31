Top Marine general hospitalized following medical emergency

The Marines' top officer and commandant, Gen. Eric Smith, was hospitalized Sunday evening after suffering a "medical emergency," the Marines announced Monday. Smith, 58, was reported to have suffered a heart attack while jogging, according to two defense officials. File photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Marines' top officer and commandant, Gen. Eric Smith, was hospitalized Sunday evening after suffering a "medical emergency," the Marines announced Monday. Smith, 58, was reported to have suffered a heart attack while jogging, two defense officials confirmed to USNI News. He was last seen in public Sunday afternoon greeting runners at the finish line of the Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Va. Advertisement

"Witnesses said that they saw an adult male running, then walk down the street and stumble, falling face-first on the sidewalk," Noah Gray, chief of communications for the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said in an interview without identifying Smith.

"At that time they called 911 and started chest compressions. Our crews arrived and provided CPR and transported the patient to a nearby hospital," Gray added.

According to a brief statement from the Marines, Lt. Gen. Karsten Heckl, a three-star general, is performing the duties of the commandant. Heckl is the deputy commandant for combat development and integration. There is currently no Senate-confirmed assistant commandant in place.

Smith was confirmed by the Senate on Sept. 21 and was sworn into office the following day. On Friday, Smith told reporters he was working two jobs as Marine commandant and assistant commandant of the service, as his number-two officer Lt. Gen. Christopher Mahoney had not been confirmed yet.

Hundreds of general and flag officer nominations are stalled in the Senate over Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville's hold on unanimous consent as he protests Pentagon policy that reimburses service members for out-of-state travel for reproductive care, including abortions.

Smith commented on the situation Friday at a Military Reporters and Editors event.

"I am still doing both of those jobs and using my staff as best I can to fill in where the assistant commandant would normally be full-time, because I simply can't be in two places at once."