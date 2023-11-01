ACA open enrollment for 2024 begins today

The 2024 Affordable Care Act health insurance open enrollment period kicked off Wednesday, allowing those without private insurance to renew, change, cancel or update state and federal ACA coverage. In March, President Joe Biden held 4-month-old Hodge, son of Congressman Jimmy Gomez, at an anniversary event for the Affordable Care Act at the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The 2024 Affordable Care Act health insurance open enrollment period kicked off Wednesday, allowing those with out private insurance to renew, change, cancel or update state and federal ACA coverage. Last year, an estimated 16 million people signed up during open enrollment on HealthCare.gov and state marketplaces. In many states, open enrollment lasts from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15, and enrollment must be finalized by Dec. 15 for coverage to begin Jan. 1. Advertisement

Some states, like California, have longer open enrollment periods that last until Jan. 31. Others have different enrollment periods, like Idaho, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 15. Some 32 states use HealthCare.gov for open enrollment. The remaining states and the District of Columbia run their own marketplaces.

Outside of open enrollment, consumers can only sign up for ACA-compliant health insurance plans (or switch plans) if a qualifying life event happens, like marriage or the addition of a new family member.

Officials expect enrollment to skyrocket for 2024 after 9.5 million people lost Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program coverage, mostly for procedural reasons, according to KFF, a nonprofit healthcare policy research group.

President Joe Biden said thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, marketplace coverage is affordable and accessible, with the average consumer saving about $800 annually on their premiums.

"In fact, four in five customers can find quality coverage for less than $10 a month," he said.