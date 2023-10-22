Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 22, 2023 / 11:57 PM

U.S. urges against travel to Iraq amid increase in attacks on U.S. personnel

By Darryl Coote
U.S. State Department on Sunday updated its travel advisory for Iraq, urging Americans not to visit the Middle Eastern country. Photo by Qatar's FM/UPI
U.S. State Department on Sunday updated its travel advisory for Iraq, urging Americans not to visit the Middle Eastern country. Photo by Qatar's FM/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The United States on Sunday advised Americans against traveling to Iraq, after U.S. military and personnel in the Middle Eastern country have come under attack in recent days.

In the advisory, the State Department listed Iraq under its highest level 4: Do Not Travel due to terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict and civil unrest.

Advertisement

The advisory was issued after the State Department on Friday ordered the departure of all family members and non-emergency U.S. government personnel from its U.S. embassy in Baghdad and consulate general in Erbil over increased security threats targeting American government officials and interests.

"U.S. citizens in Iraq face high risks to their safety and security, including the potential for violence and kidnapping," the advisory said.

Read More

"Terrorist and insurgent groups regularly attack Iraqi security forces and civilians. Anti-U.S. militias threaten U.S. citizens and international companies throughout Iraq," the warning continued. "Attacks using improvised explosive devices, indirect fire and unmanned aerial vehicles occur in many areas of the country, including Baghdad and other major cities."

The U.S. military in Iraq and Syria have recently come under a series of attacks by Iran-backed militias in response to Israel's war against Hamas.

Advertisement

On Saturday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin redirected the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to the Middle East to increase the U.S. force posture in the region. He also activated a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery and additional Patriot battalions to increase force protection.

Additional forces have also been prepared for deployment, he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken touring the Sunday news circuit said that the Biden administration is concerned about the surge in attacks against U.S. personnel by Iranian proxies and that they expect the threat to increase.

"We are taking steps to make sure that we can effectively defend our people and respond decisively if we need to," he told Kristen Welker on NBC's Meet the Press. "This is not what we want, not what we're looking for. We don't want escalation."

Latest Headlines

NYPD officer arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl and heroin with boyfriend
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NYPD officer arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl and heroin with boyfriend
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A New York City Police Department officer has been arrested for allegedly dealing narcotics.
Michigan State University displays Adolf Hitler on video board at football game, apologizes
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Michigan State University displays Adolf Hitler on video board at football game, apologizes
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Michigan State University has apologized for displaying a trivia question featuring the image of Adolf Hitler before its rivalry game with Michigan on Saturday night.
U.S. and Iran seek to gain Vatican's favor amid Israel-Hamas war
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. and Iran seek to gain Vatican's favor amid Israel-Hamas war
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The United States and Iran both tried to curry favor with the Vatican on Sunday amid the conflict in Israel and Palestine.
Mitch McConnell downplays health problems, says he is 'completely recovered'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Mitch McConnell downplays health problems, says he is 'completely recovered'
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., steered away from speaking in depth about his health in a televised interview on Sunday, saying he has recovered and is back to work.
NYPD arrests Palestine supporters calling for Middle East ceasefire at large rally in Brooklyn
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
NYPD arrests Palestine supporters calling for Middle East ceasefire at large rally in Brooklyn
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Officers with the New York Police Department arrested supporters of Palestine calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East at a large rally in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn.
Estranged son of Nashville police chief wanted in shooting of two officers
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Estranged son of Nashville police chief wanted in shooting of two officers
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A manhunt is underway Sunday for the son of the Metro Nashville police chief after two officers were shot while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle.
Air France pilot found dead on Mt. Whitney after apparent hiking accident
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Air France pilot found dead on Mt. Whitney after apparent hiking accident
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A French hiker was found dead on Mt. Whitney after he was reported missing in Paris when he failed to show up for work following a day-trip to the United States.
Death toll in Maui wildfires rises to 99 as more remains found among ashes
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Death toll in Maui wildfires rises to 99 as more remains found among ashes
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The death toll in Maui's wildfires increased by one on Saturday after police reported finding human remains among the ashes in Lahaina, raising the total number of dead to 99 weeks after wildfires ravaged the island.
Car found in manhunt for Maryland judge murder suspect
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Car found in manhunt for Maryland judge murder suspect
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities said Saturday they have found the car driven by the man considered to be the prime suspect in the shooting death of a Maryland judge this week.
2 juveniles face felony charges in acid-pouring incident at Mass. playground
U.S. News // 1 day ago
2 juveniles face felony charges in acid-pouring incident at Mass. playground
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Two children are facing multiple felony charges in connection with a June incident at a Massachusetts playground in which four youths were burned by acid poured onto slides.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Church of England joins Catholic, Orthodox churches in calls for ceasefire after Israel kills Christian Palestinians
Church of England joins Catholic, Orthodox churches in calls for ceasefire after Israel kills Christian Palestinians
Iran's foreign minister issues warning to Israel, meets with South African counterpart
Iran's foreign minister issues warning to Israel, meets with South African counterpart
Israeli tank 'accidentally' fires on Egyptian post, IDF says
Israeli tank 'accidentally' fires on Egyptian post, IDF says
Estranged son of Nashville police chief wanted in shooting of two officers
Estranged son of Nashville police chief wanted in shooting of two officers
NYPD officer arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl and heroin with boyfriend
NYPD officer arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl and heroin with boyfriend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement