U.S. News
Oct. 20, 2023 / 10:05 AM

House convenes for third speaker vote as Jim Jordan continues pursuit of role

By Doug Cunningham
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told reporters Friday morning ahead of a third ballot for speaker that he had spoken with GOP members who voted against him Wednesday. But he did not name a single member that had pledged to switch their vote to him. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told reporters Friday morning ahead of a third ballot for speaker that he had spoken with GOP members who voted against him Wednesday. But he did not name a single member that had pledged to switch their vote to him. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Friday morning that the plan for the weekend is to get a speaker elected as soon as possible as a third vote was underway.

The latest vote to elect a speaker following the ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., earlier this month convened 10 a.m.

Jordan has failed in two ballots for speaker so far. Wednesday's vote left him with 199 votes, far short of the 217 votes needed to become speaker.

A meeting on noon Thursday where lawmakers were expected to vote was quickly recessed after Jordan at the time said he would not seek the speaker role but later changed his mind.

Asked by reporters if he had support pledges from any of the members who voted against him, Jordan said he spoke with those members, but failed to name a single member pledging to switch their vote to him.

"We had a good conversation. We'll continue to do that. But as I point out the fastest way to get to work for the American people is to elect a speaker so the House can be open and we can get things done," Jordan said.

Jordan said the House needs to elect a speaker and needs to get to work "for the American people" to help Israel and fund the government.

Asked about the $100 billion foreign aid package from President Biden intends to send to Congress to support Ukraine and Israel, Jordan said nothing about Ukraine but indicated support for Israel.

"We certainly need to help Israel. I've got to see the package, But again, we can't do that. The House isn't open. All the more reason why we need to get the House open as soon as possible."

Some Republicans have suggested elevating the authority of speaker pro tempore REp. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., to allow the House to resume debating resolutions, which Jordan has also supported.

House Republicans struggle to elect speaker

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Republican nominee for speaker of the House, speaks during a press conference ahead of a third ballot on the leadership position at the U.S. Capitol on October 20. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

