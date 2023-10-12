Trending
Oct. 12, 2023 / 12:57 PM

Fani Willis rejects Jim Jordan's request for information Trump Georgia case

By Joe Fisher
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has rejected a request from the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee to share information about her case against former President Donald Trump. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has rejected a request from the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee to share information about her case against former President Donald Trump.

In a letter dated Wednesday, Willis delivered a blunt dismissal of repeated requests from committee Chair Jim Jordan, alleging that he is either "ignorant" or attempting to obstruct the prosecution of the former president.

"A charitable explanation of your correspondence is that you are ignorant of the United States and Georgia Constitutions and codes," Willis wrote. "A more troubling explanation is that you are abusing your authority as Chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary to attempt to obstruct and interfere with a Georgia criminal prosecution."

Willis alleges that Jordan admitted to the intention of obstructing the prosecution in an appearance on Mark Levin's conservative talk radio show on Sept. 10. She quotes Jordan speaking about her office's prosecutions, saying "We're trying to get all the answers, but we're trying to stop this stuff as well."

"While you may enjoy immunity under the United States Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause, that does not make your behavior any less offensive to the rule of law," Willis wrote.

Jordan made the initial request for information and communications between Willis' office, the Justice Department and the executive branch in August. The Ohio Republican said Willis' indictment of Trump and 18 co-defendants raises "serious concerns about whether such actions are politically motivated."

Willis responded to that letter in September and received a rebuttal from Jordan about two weeks later. In that letter, Jordan said the indictment of Trump implicates "substantial federal interests."

Jordan also raised concern about the federal funding her office receives and how it is used. Willis provided information about funding uses to Jordan and directed him to the publicly available information about funding on the Justice Department's website.

