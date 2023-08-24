Trending
Aug. 24, 2023 / 2:10 PM

House Judiciary chair Jim Jordan opens inquiry into Trump's Georgia indictments

By Joe Fisher
1/2
House Judiciary committee Chairman Jim Jordan has opened another inquiry into a case involving former President Donald Trump, this time in Fulton County, Ga. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- House Judiciary committee Chairman Jim Jordan has opened another inquiry into a case involving former President Donald Trump, this time in Fulton County, Ga.

Jordan, R-Ohio, penned a letter to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Thursday, demanding information and communications between the Justice Department and Biden administration officials. The inquiry comes as Trump, who is campaigning for the GOP nomination, is expected to surrender himself at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

A press release from Jordan said the circumstances around Willis' indictment of Trump and 18 co-defendants raises "serious concerns about whether such actions are politically motivated."

Jordan is particularly interested in communications between Willis' office and Special Counsel Jack Smith, who had indicted Trump in Florida and Washington, D.C.

Jordan is also requesting all information about Willis' office's use of federal funds. He asks that the requested information be provided by Sept 7.

The judiciary chairman has opened investigations into prosecutors who have indicted Trump before. Following Trump's indictment in Manhattan, N.Y., Jordan opened an inquiry into District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Jordan is one of several Republicans who were allegedly in contact with Trump during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a report from the House select committee that investigated the attack.

