House Judiciary chair Jim Jordan opens inquiry into Trump's Georgia indictments

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- House Judiciary committee Chairman Jim Jordan has opened another inquiry into a case involving former President Donald Trump, this time in Fulton County, Ga.
Jordan, R-Ohio, penned a letter to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Thursday, demanding information and communications between the Justice Department and Biden administration officials. The inquiry comes as Trump, who is campaigning for the GOP nomination, is expected to surrender himself at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday.