Oct. 19, 2023 / 2:56 AM

U.S. unveils new immigration pathway for Ecuador

By Darryl Coote
The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled a new immigration pathway from certain Ecuadorians with family already residing in the United States. File Photo by Carlos Moreno/UPI
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- As the United States tries to stem the flow of migrants and asylum seekers entering the country irregularly, the Biden administration has unveiled a new program to allow entry to certain Ecuadorians with U.S.-based families.

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday unveiled a new family reunification parole process for those from Ecuador, a nation whose citizens have been entering the United States in greater numbers.

The new process will allow certain Ecuadorians sponsored for an immigration visa by their U.S.-based family to enter the country for three years while they wait to become lawful permanent residents.

"Establishing this process for certain Ecuadorian nationals will ensure more families can access lawful pathways rather than placing themselves at the mercy of smugglers to make the dangerous journey," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

The immigration pathway is the latest to be unveiled by the administration of President Joe Biden, whose tenure has been plagued by a migrant crisis that he has attempted to tackle by simultaneously opening avenues for legal entry into the United States and implementing strict policies that force migrants to apply for refuge prior to arriving at the U.S. border.

Despite the moves, U.S. Custom and Border Protection encounters have been on the rise, hitting a monthly record 304,162 in August. In fiscal year 2022, the United States hit a record 2.76 million encounters, with this fiscal year having already hit 2.8 million.

Biden has attracted criticism from lawmakers of both political parities over the migrant crisis. Among the efforts he has taken to alleviate strain on states and cities include last month's extension of Temporary Protected Status to Venezuela, permitting hundreds of thousands of citizens from the South American country already in the Untied States protection for deportation and the ability to secure work visas.

The United States has previously announced family reunification programs for Cuba, Haiti, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

According to CBP statistics, more than 101,000 Ecuadorians entered the United States between ports of entry this fiscal year, a massive increase from nearly 25,000 in 2022.

