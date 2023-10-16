1 of 8 | Former President Donald Trump has drawn criticism for calling Hezbollah "very smart" and saying Israel's prime minister was not prepared for the attack by Hamas on October 7. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

CLIVE, Iowa, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Candidates for the GOP nomination for U.S. president in 2024 are in unison on support for Israel in its fight against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. But they differ on how they would approach resolutions to the conflict. At least one candidate believes a two-state solution is no longer possible between Israelis and Palestinians in the wake of Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Others have called for unfettered support of Israel with a supply of U.S. weapons and intelligence. Advertisement

Hamas killed more than 1,300 Israelis and took more than 120 hostages in the attack. Israel has responded with incessant bombing of Gaza, killing more than 2,670 people and wounding 9,600 others. At least 27 Americans were killed, with 14 unaccounted for as of Monday.

The fighting has become a focal point in the race ahead of the next GOP primary debate, scheduled for Nov. 8 in Miami.

Advertisement

Democratic President Joe Biden has proclaimed solid support for Israel and also appointed a special envoy to coordinate humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

On the Republican side, here is what the candidates are saying about the issue.

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump has touted his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 2017, and moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In recent days, he has been critical of Netanyahu for being "not prepared" and of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for publicly discussing his fear that Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, could attack.

Meanwhile, Trump has drawn criticism for calling Hezbollah "very smart."

Trump also chided Israel for not participating in the operation to assassinate Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, in 2020.

However, Trump said the United States must "protect Israel," asserting that the attack would not have happened if he were president.

Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to bring new sanctions against Iran in the state's upcoming legislative session, alleging that Iran was involved in coordinating the attack against Israel.

Advertisement

Speaking at a synagogue in Florida on Tuesday, DeSantis said Israel "has the duty to defend itself with overwhelming force."

As for a two-state solution, DeSantis said in an interview on conservative news station Newsmax on Oct. 9 that it is not possible.

"There is no two-state solution," DeSantis said. "Those Palestinian Arabs in places like the Gaza Strip, they don't want their own state as much as they just want to eradicate the Jewish state."

"They don't want to recognize Israel's right to exist, so the whole notion that you could do a two-state solution, that you could somehow give away land and end up with a lasting peace is refuted by the fact that those Palestinian Arabs reject Israel's existence outright," he said.

Nikki Haley

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has called on the Biden administration to freeze $6 billion in Iranian assets and send those funds to Israel.

The $6 billion in funds was negotiated by the United States in a deal to secure the release of five American hostages last month

Haley posted to social media that the United States should provide Israel with weapons and intelligence, and warn regional governments, including Lebanon, against being involved.

Advertisement

"End American taxpayer support for all Palestinian entities or United Nations-backed entities that side with Hamas or fail to denounce anti-Semitic activity," she wrote.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy wrote on social media that the United States should provide military supplies and intelligence support to Israel, and immediately confirm an American ambassador to Israel, among several other actions.

He also said the United States should deport people who have served with Hamas, possibly to Israeli custody.

"Fast-track the deportation of any resident aliens who have served with Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad, including extradition to Israeli custody where appropriate," Ramaswamy wrote.

Tim Scott

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said during a campaign stop in South Carolina last week that the United States has given Israel adequate resources to defend itself. He added that he would support providing more resources to reaffirm U.S. support for Israel.

"They have the power, the authority and the resources to, frankly, wipe Hamas from the map and we should stand shoulder to shoulder with them," he said.

Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence pushed back on Trump's criticism of Netanyahu and Israel.

"This is no time for any former president or any other American leader to be sending any message other than America stands with Israel," Pence said on a radio show in New Hampshire.

Advertisement

"The barbarism we've seen is breathtaking. We have got to make one thing clear both in Israel and in the wider world, and that is America stands with Israel. Israel has no choice in this moment but to crush Hamas. And if Hezbollah engages to literally crush Hezbollah."

Pence has also said the United States must be prepared to mobilize alongside the Israeli military to rescue American hostages.

Pence has joined other candidates in alleging Iran has played a role in the Hamas attack, calling on the Biden administration to placing sanctions back on Iran. He suggested that the United States should have a military presence prepared on the Mediterranean Sea.

"We must send a deafening signal, not with one aircraft carrier but with two aircraft carriers in the eastern Mediterranean, that America will not permit a widening of this conflict in a way that threatens our most cherished ally Israel," Pence said.

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie described the actions he would take as president in response to the war in Israel during an appearance on ABC's This Week.

"What I would be doing is making sure, one, that Israel has everything that it needs to be able to take whatever actions it needs to take. And this is the problem with not having a speaker right now," he said, referring to the failure of Republicans in the House of Representatives to choose a leader, bringing Congress to a halt.

Advertisement

As governor in 2016, Christie signed a bill that banned state pensions from being invested in companies that boycott Israel.

Doug Burgum

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum joined 19 other governors in signing a letter to Biden on Friday in support of Israel.

In a separate statement last week, Burgum said he had contacted the State Department regarding assistance for Americans in Israel.

"The attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel is reprehensible, and the fact it occurred on a Jewish holiday is despicable. We stand with our democratic ally Israel while lifting up in prayer the victims of these horrific attacks," Burgum said.

"We also pray for the safe return of the priests and parishioners from North Dakota congregations who are anxiously waiting to board flights home. Today we reached out to the U.S. State Department and spoke with Father Ackerman, offering to assist however possible to help ensure the safe return of those North Dakotans and all Americans wanting to return to U.S. soil."