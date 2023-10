1 of 5 | President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable discussion with leaders in the Jewish community at the White House on Wednesday. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden canceled a planned trip to Colorado on Monday to prioritize national security discussions about fighting in Israel. Biden was expected to visit CS Wind in Pueblo as part of his Investing in America tour, but instead, officials announced he would remain at the White House "to participate in national security meetings." Advertisement

U.S. officials said 27 U.S. citizens were killed in the Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants, and 14 remain unaccounted for.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Monday his government had not reached a cease-fire agreement to allow aid into the Gaza Strip and for civilians to leave safely as the Israel Defense Forces prepare for a possible ground invasion.

Biden has called the actions of Hamas militants a "violation of every code of human morality."

He addressed the nation last week, stating: "There are moments in this life, I mean this literally, when pure unadulterated evil is unleashed on the world ... This was an act of sheer evil."

