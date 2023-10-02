Advertisement
Oct. 2, 2023 / 5:21 AM

Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid

By Darryl Coote
Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., announced he was stepping down from Democratic leadership positions over President Joe Biden's re-election campaign. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., announced he was stepping down from Democratic leadership positions over President Joe Biden's re-election campaign. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota said he is stepping down from his Democratic leadership positions in protest of his party's support of President Joe Biden's re-election bid.

"I have decided to step down from the [Democratic Party and Communications Committee] & Democratic Caucus leadership," he said Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"While politics & official work do not mix, it's clear my convictions about 2024 are incongruent with the position of my colleagues & that was causing discomfort."

In a statement provided by his spokesman to POLITICO, Phillips, 54, said he felt it "appropriate" to resign as co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee to "avoid unnecessary distractions during a critical time for our country. "

"I celebrate leader [Hakeem] Jeffries for his remarkable and principled leadership, and extend gratitude to my outstanding friends and colleagues for having created space and place for my perspectives," he added.

Rep. Jeffries of New York is the House minority leader.

"I'll continue to abide by my convictions, place people over politics and support our shared mission to deliver security, opportunity and prosperity for all Americans," Phillips said.

On X, he added that he was not forced to resign.

The moderate Democratic left his leadership positions following a summer in which he has said someone other than Biden should run for president on the Democratic ticket.

He also told CNN's Jake Tapper in late August that despite his personal affection for the president, he has "grave concerns" over polling that shows a majority of Democrats want an alternative candidate.

Biden, who turns 81 late next month, addressed concerns over such polling and worries about his health and age in a press conference in late April, stating the reason why he's running again is because "there's a job to finish."

"And with regard to age ... it doesn't register with me," he said.

"They're going to see a race, and they're going to judge whether or not I have it or don't have it. I respect them taking a hard look at it. I'd take a hard look at it as well. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run," he added.

"And I feel good. I feel excited about the prospects. And I think we're on the verge of really turning the corner in a way we haven't in a long time."

Biden is currently facing challenges for the Democratic nomination for president from Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

90-degree heat, humidity force cancelation of Twin Cities Marathon
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
90-degree heat, humidity force cancelation of Twin Cities Marathon
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Record-breaking 90-degree temperatures predicted for Sunday prompted the organizers of the prestigious Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon to cancel the event, fearing for the safety of the participants.
Newsom taps Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein's Senate seat
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Newsom taps Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein's Senate seat
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced late Sunday that he has selected Laphonza Butler of EMILY'S List to fill the Senate seat of Dianne Feinstein, who died Thursday night at the age of 90.
Supreme Court begins new term Monday, facing cases on gun rights and free speech
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Supreme Court begins new term Monday, facing cases on gun rights and free speech
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will begin a fresh docket of cases starting Monday, highlighted by challenges to free speech and gun rights.
Jimmy Carter turns 99, receives more than 17,000 well wishes
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Jimmy Carter turns 99, receives more than 17,000 well wishes
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, turned 99 Sunday as messages poured in from around the world wishing him a happy birthday.
Economists wary of economic impact as student loan payments resume
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Economists wary of economic impact as student loan payments resume
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- More than 40 million U.S. student loan borrowers faced requirements to resume making their payments starting Sunday as a pause for the COVID-19 pandemic expired, sparking concerns the economy could suffer.
Rep. Matt Gaetz to file motion for removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Rep. Matt Gaetz to file motion for removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Rep. Matt Gaetz said Sunday he will file a motion this week to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker in the wake of this weekend's passage of a stopgap government funding bill.
Biden signs 45-day funding measure to avert government shutdown
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden signs 45-day funding measure to avert government shutdown
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Senate approved a 45-day stopgap funding resolution and President Joe Biden signed the measure into law late Saturday with only hours to spare before a government shutdown.
Prosecutors cite Trump's attacks on Milley in new push for gag order
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Prosecutors cite Trump's attacks on Milley in new push for gag order
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have again asked for a gag order on Donald Trump ahead of his upcoming election interference trial in Washington, D.C., citing a recent social media attacks on Gen. Mark Milley and others.
IRS consultant charged with leaking tax info on Trump, others
U.S. News // 1 day ago
IRS consultant charged with leaking tax info on Trump, others
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has charged an Internal Revenue Service consultant with leaking the tax information of former President Donald Trump and "thousands" of other wealthy Americans to news organizations.
Government shutdown practically assured after House GOP stopgap measure fails
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Government shutdown practically assured after House GOP stopgap measure fails
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Far-right Republicans on Friday voted down a GOP House bill that would have provided a temporary stopgap against the looming government shutdown that now would appear to be almost certain to occur this weekend.
