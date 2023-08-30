Idalia slams into Florida's west coast bringing flooding and travel disruptions

A person walks next to a restaurant covered with plywood as the town prepares for Hurricane Idalia in Cedar Key, Florida, on Tuesday. Hurricane Idalia slammed into Florida on Wednesday, Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Hurricane Idalia blew into Florida's Big Bend region on Wednesday morning as a powerful Category 3 hurricane but the storm's worst missed the higher populated areas of Tallahassee and Tampa. The eye of the Idalia crossed Keaton Beach, Fla. just before 8 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, bringing with it winds and rain not seen in the area for at least a decade. The storm reached Category 4 status with winds up to 131 mph before hitting land but weakened slightly to land officially as a Category 3 storm. Advertisement

Even with that, Idalia pummeled that area and a large swath of Florida's west coast with torrential rain, flooding and widespread power outages. In a news conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis said forecasters predict storm surge to reach about 16 feet in affected areas. He urged residents to take extra precautions.

Meteorologists said Idalia's powerful storm surge could extend some 200 miles along Florida's west coast, well beyond the eye of the storm.

"Do not go outside in the midst of this storm," DeSantis warned. "If it's calm where you are maybe because you're in the eye of this storm. Those conditions will change very, very quickly. Wherever you are, hunker down and don't take anything for granted."

DeSantis, who saw his power lost briefly during his news conference in Tallahassee, said the meteorologists have already issued 11 tornado warnings and those will likely continue throughout the day connected with the outer bands of the storm.

"As the storm passes, do not drive through flooded streets and assume that all downed power lines are still hot and live," the governor said. "We have a lot of people trying to remedy that but that is very hazardous in the immediate aftermath of the storm."

Forecasters predicted the Tampa Bay area to receive 3 to 5 inches of rain.

Idalia was connected to flight cancelations and delays around the country with 790 flights into, or out of the U.S. have been canceled and 523 have been delayed.

Before the end of Wednesday, forecasters said widespread wind damage could extend into eastern Georgia, particularly around Valdosta and Moody Air Force Base. Officials said the storm could continue to maintain its major hurricane winds well after reaching land.

