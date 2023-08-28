DeSantis adds 13 counties to Florida's state of emergency

1/2

Tropical Storm Idalia's winds remain at tropical storm strength, but they are expected to nearly double to 115 mph in the next 48 hours. Photo courtesy of National Hurricane Center

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Gov. Ron DeSantis added 13 counties to Florida's state of emergency list Monday as Tropical Storm Idalia continued to barrel toward Florida in what forecasters believe will become a Category 3 storm once it makes landfall possibly Wednesday. The storm is about 80 miles southwest of the western tip of Cuba with sustained winds of 65 mph moving north at about 8 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in its 10 a.m. advisory. While Idalia's winds remain at tropical storm strength, they are expected to nearly double to 115 mph in the next 48 hours. Advertisement

Forty-three counties are now under a state of emergency as it is expected to hit somewhere between the capital Tallahassee in the Panhandle region to the Tampa Bay area on the west coast.

"Pretty much anybody on the west coast of Florida, you could see major, major impacts," DeSantis said, adding that all barrier islands in the possible impact have to evacuate. "You do not need to leave the state of Florida. You just need to find higher ground. The key is to not be in those areas with bigtime storm surge."

According to the National Hurricane Center's 10 a.m. advisory, Idalia is expected to create a "life-threatening storm surge" for the west coast of Florida as it continues to move toward the state.

"Hurricane-force winds are expected across portions of far western Cuba later today," the hurricane center said Monday. "Heavy rainfall is also expected across portions of western Cuba and may produce areas of flash and urban flooding as well as landslides across western Cuba."

The St. Petersburg sector of the U.S. Coast Guard urged mariners to take advance precautions over the next two days.

"It is essential for mariners and the public to take proper measures before a storm arrives," sector Capt. Michael P. Kahle, said in a statement. "Ensure you secure all loose equipment, have a hurricane mooring plan or a safe place to store your trailered boat, and monitor the weather. Do not attempt to ride out the storm on your vessel."