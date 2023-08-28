Advertisement
Aug. 28, 2023 / 8:55 AM

Florida warns of widespread fuel contamination as storm approaches

By Clyde Hughes
Florida officials warned of widespread fuel contamination at Citgo service stations in the Tampa area on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Florida officials warned of widespread fuel contamination at Citgo service stations in the Tampa area on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Florida officials announced the potential of widespread fuel contamination at more than two dozen Tampa-area service stations as motorists and homeowners prepare for the potential arrival of Tropical Storm Idalia.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on Sunday said it identified widespread fuel contamination caused by human error at the Port of Tampa on Saturday, affecting fuel purchased after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The department said contaminated gasoline was supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa to service stations around the region, including 7-Eleven, BJ Wholesale, and Citgo stations.

"Contaminated gasoline and diesel have the potential of causing engine damage or affecting operability," a statement from the department said. "Impacted stations have been asked to stop selling gas until the contaminated fuel is replaced and tanks are cleaned.

"Once the stations are cleared or have completed a corrective action plan fuel will once again be safe for purchase."

Citgo said it is working with the locations to remove contaminated gasoline from the affected locations.

Port Tampa Bay said Citgo has a "privately-held terminal," meaning that the port has no oversight over the facility. A port spokesperson said because of that, any claim of "human error" rests with Citgo and not the port.

"They employ their own people, they have their own operators, and they own the land they operate off of," port spokesperson Lisa Wolf-Chason said. "I know this is unfortunate news for Citgo, but we have been working with other fuel operators to make sure they're prepared for the storm and can help supply the state with fuel."

The news comes as Tropical Storm Idalia strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico as it prepares to hit Florida on Wednesday. Forecasters predict that the storm could reach major hurricane strength by then.

