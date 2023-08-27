A tropical depression in the Caribbean Sea formed into Tropical Storm Idalia on Sunday and forecasters are confident it will strengthen to a hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida likely Wednesday. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Idalia was continuing to strengthen off the coast of Cuba early Monday, with forecasters warning that it could grow into a major hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center located the storm in its 1 a.m. CDT update about 150 miles south of the western tip of Cuba, essentially where it was a few hours ago. Advertisement

Idalia had been moving erratically on Sunday but was practically stationary over night. The NHC said the system is expected to move north on Monday and be over the extreme southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday night.

"Strengthening is forecast, and Idalia is expected to become a hurricane later today," it said. "Idalia is likely to be near or at major hurricane intensity when it reaches the Gulf coast of Florida."

The center is warning that the risk of it producing a life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds along portions of the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle as early as Tuesday was increasing, with both storm surge and hurricane watches in effect for portions of both regions.

"Residents in these areas should monitor updates to the forecast and follow any advice given by local officials," it said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the weekend declared a state of emergency for 33 counties in anticipation of the storm, and deployed 1,100 of the state's National Guardsmen and 2,400 high-wheel vehicles to respond to emergencies.

"If you are in the path of this storm, you should expect power outages, so please prepare for that," DeSantis said in a Sunday press conference. "There's a lot of trees that are going to get knocked down, the power lines are going to get knocked down. That is just going to happen, so just be prepared for that."

The NHC is warning that the combination of dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause dry areas near the coast to flood.

The Aucilla River could reach as high as 11 feet if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide, it said, adding that the Chassahowitzka River could hit 9 feet, and the Ochlockonee River, the Anclote River and Tampa Bay could reach 7 feet.

The Middle of Longboat Key may reach hit 5 feet with Englewood, Charlotte Harbor and Indian Pass may hit 4 feet and Chokoloskee and the Florida Keys potentially 2 feet.

Portions of Florida's west coast, the Florida Panhandle and southern Georgia are forecast to receive between 3 to 6 inches of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated higher totals of 10 inches.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Pinar del Rio, Cuba, with a hurricane watch issued for Englewood to Indiana Pass, Fla.

Meanwhile, a tropical storm warning has been issued for the Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, the Isle of Youth, Cuba, and the Dry Tortugas, Fla.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for south of Englewood to Indian Pass, Fla., and for the lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge.

A storm surge watch has also been enacted for Chokoloskee to Indian Pass, Fla.

Water temperatures along the Gulf Coast are in the upper 80s, as measured by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. These warm temperatures may act as a type of fuel to strengthen the storm ahead of landfall along the coast.

Sandbags are being made available in the Bay Area and residents are preparing for potential power outages, WTVT in Tampa Bay reported.

"Everyone along Florida's Gulf Coast should prepare for potentially significant impacts from this storm, whether direct or indirect," meteorologist Tony Sadiku told the network.

Idalia is gaining strength as Hurricane Franklin approaches the Bahamas and Florida from the southeast. The NHC says Franklin is expected to reach Bermuda by Wednesday. Its path will then curve along the East Coast.