Donald Trump to surrender to Fulton County Jail, mugshot expected

Former President Donald Trump is expected to voluntarily surrender to the Fulton County Jail Thursday to be processed as he faces a 13-count indictment for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender to the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday, facing a 13-count indictment for efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump, who is seeking the GOP nomination for re-election, and 18 co-defendants were given a deadline of noon Friday to voluntarily surrender at the jail, which is open 24 hours a day. The former president announced his intention to surrender on social media on Monday. Advertisement

Nine of the defendants have surrendered this week and were released on bond.

Trump has agreed to a $200,000 bond, along with a list of strict conditions for his release. He is not allowed to make any direct or indirect threat against any witnesses, co-defendants, victims, property or the community. The order includes any posts he makes on social media.

When he surrenders, Trump will be processed at the jail. This is expected to include recording his weight and taking a mugshot, which has occurred for his co-defendants who have surrendered.

As of Thursday morning, these co-defendants have surrendered:

Rudy Giuliani, former Trump lawyer, faces 13 counts. His bond is $150,000.

Sidney Powell, former Trump election lawyer, faces seven counts. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Jenna Ellis, former Trump campaign lawyer, faces two counts. Her bond is set at $100,000.

Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman, faces seven counts. His bond was $10,000.

John Eastman, a conservative lawyer, is charged with nine counts and was freed on a $100,000 bond.

Cathy Latham, a Republican Party leader in Coffee County, Ga., faces 11 counts. Her bond was $75,000.

David Shafer, the former chairman of the Georgia GOP, is charged with eight counts. His bond was $75,000.

Kenneth Chesebro, a conservative lawyer, was charged with seven counts. His bond was set for $100,000.

Ray Smith III, a lawyer for Trump's re-election campaign, faces 12 charges. His bond was $50,000.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had asked the court to block his arrest, requesting an extension of one business day. He also seeks to move the case out of the Fulton County Superior Court and to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones on Wednesday rejected Meadows' request for an extension, as well as a request for an automatic stay by attorney Jeffrey Clark. Meadows and Clark will face arrest if they do not surrender by Friday's deadline.

"While Meadows' imminent arrest may present an actual injury, there are strong countervailing reasons to not enjoin the state criminal proceedings," Jones wrote. "Thus, the court determines that the clear statutory language for removing a criminal prosecution does not support an injunction or temporary stay prohibiting District Attorney [Fani] Willis' enforcement or execution of the arrest warrant against Meadows."

The Georgia case is Trump's fourth criminal indictment. He also faces charges related to mishandling classified documents in Florida; business fraud in New York; and a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol in Washington.