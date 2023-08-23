1/2

Former President Donald Trump skipped Wednesday's Republican Party presidential debate and instead, interviewed with Tucker Carlson where he blasted President Joe Biden, saying "Who wants open borders, who wants high taxes, who wants high interest rates?" Photo courtesy of Tucker Carlson/X

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump skipped Wednesday's Republican Party presidential debate in Milwaukee and instead appeared in a pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson in Bedminster, N.J., where he called the 2020 election "rigged" and the indictments against him "nonsense." Trump's interview with Carlson was released on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at the same time as eight of Trump's GOP contenders debated in Milwaukee. Advertisement

"I felt it would be more appropriate not to do the debate," Trump told Carlson at the start of the 46-minute interview, adding "so I've taken a pass as you've probably noticed."

Trump, who is the current front-runner for the GOP nomination, announced earlier this week on social media that he would not take part in the debate as he cited "legendary" poll numbers that show him 46 points ahead of his Republican opponents.

Advertisement Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

"Do I sit there for an hour or two hours, whatever it's going to be and get harassed by people that shouldn't even be running for president at a network that isn't particularly friendly to me?" Trump asked Carlson.

Specifically, Trump targeted former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a "guy who left with an 8% approval rating in New Jersey and now he's running for president. And he runs solely on the basis of 'let's get Trump,'" the former president said.

Trump said he chose to avoid the cable network in exchange for an interview on the platform X because the news networks are "losing credibility," he claimed. "We'll get bigger ratings using this crazy forum that you're using than probably the debate, our competition."

Carlson released the interview on X. He left Fox News in April in the wake of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former producer and the network's defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.

Trump has been indicted four times this year and argues the charges against him are political and are election interference as he runs for a second term in the White House. Trump is facing indictment for his personal business dealings, handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump is planning to surrender Thursday to Fulton County authorities in Georgia, where he was indicted on 13 counts ranging from violating the state's racketeering act to conspiring to file false documents in his alleged efforts to overturn the state's results in the 2020 presidential election. According to court documents, Trump agreed to bond being set at $200,000.

During the interview, Carlson asked Trump -- who remains under Secret Service protection -- whether he's concerned for his safety.

"It started with protests against you and then it moved to impeachment twice and now indictments," Carlson said. "Are you worried that they're going to try and kill you? Why wouldn't they try and kill you, honestly?"

"They're savage animals; they are people that are sick," Trump responded, as he pointed out that his poll numbers have gone up since the indictments. "I get indicted four times. All trivia, nonsense, [expletive]."

In addition to attacking his Republican opponents, Trump spent much of the interview blasting President Biden, who he called a "Manchurian candidate."

"I think he's the most corrupt president we've ever had and he also has the distinction of being the most compromised," Trump claimed. "He's afraid to tell Russia to get out of Cuba, he's afraid to tell China to get out of Cuba."

"You have great people who are Democrats. Most of the people in our country are fantastic and I'm representing everybody. I'm not just Republicans or conservatives, I represent everybody," Trump added, as he accused some Democrats of hating the United States.

"These people are sick people that I think they hate our country," Trump claimed. "When you see open borders, when you see these policies that they have, it's so sad to see. We have a country that's very fragile right now."

"But I've seen what they do and I've seen the lengths that the go to where they make up the Russia, Russia, Russia. Well, that's exposed," Trump said, as he turned to what he called the "rigged" the 2020 election.

"The election was rigged. It was a rigged election. And they used COVID to cheat a lot of things. We have so much on it. We have judges that didn't want to look, we have people who didn't want to get involved," Trump claimed.

"They cheated on the election," Trump said as he accused the Democrats in office of being "fascists and radical-left lunatics are destroying our country."

"There's only one reason they don't want voter I.D. is because they want to cheat," Trump claimed. "We should go back to paper ballots, voter I.D., same day voting. Any time you have mail-in ballots, you're going to have massive cheating in an election."

Trump claimed there is a spirit and "tremendous passion" in the country because "crooked Joe Biden is so bad. He's the worst president in the history of our country," Trump claimed, as he criticized Biden's age and ability.

"Who wants open borders, who wants high taxes, who wants high interest rates, who wants to not be able to use a gas stove or have to drive an electric car?" Trump queried. "I'm not knocking electric cars, but if people want to buy gasoline cars or hybrid cars, they should be allowed to."

"He's supposed to be working. He's supposed to be getting us out of that horrible, horrible war that we're very much involved in with Russia and Ukraine," Trump said as he called Biden "incompetent."

"If I were president, the war would have never started," Trump argued.

"I got to know President Xi of China and Putin and Kim Jung Un of North Korea. I did a great job with North Korea. I kept us out of a nuclear war," Trump said. "They had great respect for our country. They respected me."

"We cannot let China be in Cuba," Trump said. "If I'm president, then they'll get out because I had a very good relationship with President Xi because he respected this country and he respected me. We can't let them run the Panama Canal. And we gave it away for one dollar. Think of that. How stupid are we?"

As Carlson moved the interview to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and Trump's relationship with his former vice president, Trump said he and Mike Pence have not spoken in a long time, adding "I was very disappointed in him. I think he got bad advice."

"In my opinion, Mike Pence had the absolute right to send the votes back to the legislatures. The Democrats and everybody said 'you don't have the right,'" Trump said, adding that some lawyers said "you do have the right to send the votes back to the legislatures to be rechecked."

"After the election was over, the RINOs [Republicans in name only] got together with the Democrats and they approved legislation that takes away the right of the vice president," Trump said. "In other words, they took the Voting Act and they redid it so the vice president no longer has the power to do what I said he could do."

Trump added that, regardless of which Republican gets into office, the Democrats will go after them as strongly as they went after him, adding, "I do get credit for holding up quite well."

Specifically, Trump attacked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for her election case indictments.

"Basically she's saying Trump doesn't have the right to criticize an election. But you've been around long enough to have seen many elections criticized. Hillary Clinton said, 'he's not the president,'" Trump argued as he claimed hypocrisy. "That would mean she should be indicted. That would mean Stacey Abrams in Georgia should be indicted because she still thinks she won the election for governor."

"The Democrats don't get indicted for things like that. They don't get impeached," Trump added.

Carlson wrapped up the interview by asking Trump what his top priority would be if he were re-elected president.

"Number one is a border and taking hundreds of thousands of criminals that have been allowed into our country and getting them out and bringing them back to their country," Trump said. "They're emptying out their prisons all over South America. They're emptying out their mental institutions, terrorists are pouring into our country, we have no idea."

"I had the strongest border in the history of our country and I built almost 500 miles of wall, and I had another 200 that I was going to build," Trump said. "So, the first thing I would be I would seal up the border good and tight, except for people who want to come in legally."

Carlson brought up how divided the United States is and asked, "Do you think we're moving toward civil war?"

"There's tremendous passion and there's tremendous love. You know, January 6 was a very interesting day because they don't report it properly. I believe it was the largest crowd I'd ever spoken before and people that were in that crowd were told to go peacefully and patriotically," Trump said.

"I have never seen such spirit and such passion and such love, and I've also never seen simultaneously and from the same people, such hatred of what they've done to our country," Trump added. "There's a level of passion that I've never seen. There's a level of hatred that I've never seen. And that's probably a bad combination."