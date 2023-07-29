Advertisement
U.S. News
July 29, 2023 / 9:51 PM

National Parks will be free on anniversary of signing of Great American Outdoors Act

By Adam Schrader
Bryce Canyon is viewed from Sunset Point looking North at Bryce Canyon National Park in 1999. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Bryce Canyon is viewed from Sunset Point looking North at Bryce Canyon National Park in 1999. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- U.S. National Parks, wildlife refuges and other federal land will be free on the anniversary of the signing of Great American Outdoors Act.

The U.S. Interior Department announced that entrance fees would be waived on Aug. 4 for all federal land it manages. Other fees, such as overnight camping fees and cabin rentals, will remain in effect.

Advertisement

The Great American Outdoors Act was heralded as "a bipartisan investment that improves visitor experiences, bolsters climate resilience, and invests in the economy by creating good-paying jobs in our national parks, wildlife refuges, recreation areas, and Bureau of Indian Education (BIE)-funded schools."

Former President Donald Trump signed the legislation into law in 2020. It was introduced first in the U.S. Senate by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., where it won 73-25 approval.

RELATED In Maine, Joe Biden to urge U.S. manufacturers: 'Invent it here, make it here'

It passed the U.S. House with a vote of 310-107, where it was co-sponsored by then Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico. Haaland was later tapped by President Joe Biden to serve as Secretary of the Interior.

"The Great American Outdoors Act ensures that our public lands are safe and accessible for all visitors and staff by investing billions of dollars in infrastructure projects," Haaland said in a statement Friday.

Advertisement

"I was proud to co-sponsor this historic law, which provides critical investments in our public lands to ensure they are ready to meet the challenges of climate change, while boosting the American economy by creating good-paying jobs."

RELATED Biden announces measures to protect workers, communities during heat wave

The law allocates $900 million for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and guarantees full annual funding for the first time since its creation in 1964. The fund is used for federal acquisition of land and waters and provides state grants for outdoor recreational facilities.

It also establishes the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund and earmarked about $9.5 billion over five years to carry out long-deferred maintenance projects on lands administered by the National Park Service, the Forest Service and other branches of the Interior Department.

The funds provided by the law have since allowed the Interior Department to fund 276 deferred maintenance projects and improve the condition of more than 2,200 public assets across the United States and its territories.

RELATED U.S., Australia declare alliance 'never stronger' at Brisbane conference

Latest Headlines

Houston ISD to convert libraries into disciplinary centers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Houston ISD to convert libraries into disciplinary centers
July 29 (UPI) -- The Houston Independent School District, the largest public school system in Texas, will convert libraries into disciplinary centers.
Florida judge rejects Disney bid to dismiss lawsuit over theme park
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida judge rejects Disney bid to dismiss lawsuit over theme park
July 29 (UPI) -- A state judge in Florida has rejected Disney's request to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the entertainment giant by an oversight board relating to a battle for authority over the Disney World theme park.
Federal judge dismisses Trump's 'big lie' defamation lawsuit against CNN
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal judge dismisses Trump's 'big lie' defamation lawsuit against CNN
July 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against CNN by Donald Trump in which the former president claimed the news network defamed him by associating him with Nazi Germany.
Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing surpasses $1 billion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing surpasses $1 billion
July 29 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's upcoming drawing has surpassed $1 billion for the fifth time in history after Friday's draw failed to produce a grand prize winner.
Multiple rounds of severe storms to ride periphery of U.S. heat dome
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Multiple rounds of severe storms to ride periphery of U.S. heat dome
Multiple rounds of powerful thunderstorms are likely to erupt across the central United States, riding around a persistent "heat dome" of high pressure, forecasters said Saturday.
U.S., Australia declare alliance 'never stronger' at Brisbane conference
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S., Australia declare alliance 'never stronger' at Brisbane conference
July 29 (UPI) -- The United States will continue to help Australia enhance capabilities at some of its northern military bases, including the development of new missile systems, officials from both countries announced Saturday.
Supreme Court temporarily reinstates U.S. 'ghost gun' regulations
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Supreme Court temporarily reinstates U.S. 'ghost gun' regulations
July 29 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Sameul Alito has temporarily halted a lower court's decision to block the implementation of the Biden administration's regulations on so-called "ghost guns."
5 injured, 2 critically wounded in shooting at Seattle outreach event
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
5 injured, 2 critically wounded in shooting at Seattle outreach event
July 29 (UPI) -- Police is Seattle said Saturday they are investigating a mass shooting incident in which five people were injured during a community outreach event in the city's Rainier Beach neighborhood.
President Joe Biden publicly acknowledges 4-year-old granddaughter for first time
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
President Joe Biden publicly acknowledges 4-year-old granddaughter for first time
July 29 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly acknowledged his 4-year-old granddaughter, Navy Joan Roberts, for the first time.
Trump and DeSantis headline Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Trump and DeSantis headline Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner
Des Moines, IOWA, July 29 (UPI) -- Fentanyl, border security, China and President Joe Biden were the common topics among 13 Republican presidential candidates Friday at the Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea vows to 'annihilate' U.S., says country will be terminated this century
North Korea vows to 'annihilate' U.S., says country will be terminated this century
Biden administration proposes new vehicle fuel efficiency targets
Biden administration proposes new vehicle fuel efficiency targets
5 injured, 2 critically wounded in shooting at Seattle outreach event
5 injured, 2 critically wounded in shooting at Seattle outreach event
Trump and DeSantis headline Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner
Trump and DeSantis headline Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner
Supreme Court temporarily reinstates U.S. 'ghost gun' regulations
Supreme Court temporarily reinstates U.S. 'ghost gun' regulations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement