In Maine, Joe Biden to urge U.S. manufacturers: 'Invent it here, make it here'

July 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is traveling to Auburn, Maine, Friday afternoon to discuss how so-called Bidenomics is influencing the country's manufacturing sector, the White House announced.

Biden will visit a textile plant and sign an executive order incentivizing American manufacturing of goods invented in the United States.

Biden also is expected to attend a campaign fundraiser in Freeport during his Maine swing, as well, his first trip to the state as president.

"Bidenomics is mobilizing historic levels of private sector investment in the United States, supporting American innovation and research and development, strengthening domestic manufacturing after decades of offshoring, and creating new, good-paying jobs, including union jobs and jobs that don't require a college degree," a statement from the White House said.