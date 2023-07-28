Trending
July 28, 2023 / 1:51 PM

In Maine, Joe Biden to urge U.S. manufacturers: 'Invent it here, make it here'

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Maine One on Friday on his way to at Auburn Manufacturing Inc. in Auburn, Maine. Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Maine One on Friday on his way to at Auburn Manufacturing Inc. in Auburn, Maine. Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is traveling to Auburn, Maine, Friday afternoon to discuss how so-called Bidenomics is influencing the country's manufacturing sector, the White House announced.

Biden will visit a textile plant and sign an executive order incentivizing American manufacturing of goods invented in the United States.

Biden also is expected to attend a campaign fundraiser in Freeport during his Maine swing, as well, his first trip to the state as president.

"Bidenomics is mobilizing historic levels of private sector investment in the United States, supporting American innovation and research and development, strengthening domestic manufacturing after decades of offshoring, and creating new, good-paying jobs, including union jobs and jobs that don't require a college degree," a statement from the White House said.

The Biden administration said while American workers, researchers and companies have created and commercialized many of the world's most important technologies, those technologies have been manufactured overseas.

White House officials said the executive order to prioritize America's policy of "invent it here, make it here" will benefit American workers, communities, and global supply chain resilience.

"With the president's Invest in America historic investments in federal R&D through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act, the United States has a once-in-a-generation package of tools and resources to expand our innovative capacity," the White House said.

"Through the government innovation practices in the executive order, the administration will promote R&D investments that can directly support American manufacturing and American jobs in the industries of the future -- a key pillar of Bidenomics."

A White House fact sheet said Biden's executive order will encourage federal agencies to streamline reporting requirements to reduce the administrative burden on funding recipients and provide more consistent innovation and commercialization data.

It also will direct most agencies to transition reporting requirements to a single reporting portal by the end of 2025 to simplify and centralize reporting for federal R&D funding recipients and their licensees.

