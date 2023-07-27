Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 27, 2023 / 3:05 AM

Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana

By Darryl Coote
1/2
Authorities said Wednesday that Alicia Navarro has been found living in Montana near the Canadian border. Photo courtesy of Glendale Police Department/Facebook
Authorities said Wednesday that Alicia Navarro has been found living in Montana near the Canadian border. Photo courtesy of Glendale Police Department/Facebook

July 27 (UPI) -- An Arizona teenager missing nearly four years has been located living on the other end of the country near Montana's border with Canada, authorities said, bringing an end to the multi-year search for the girl, but many questions surrounding her disappearance remain unanswered.

Authorities in Glendale, Ariz., told reporters during a press conference Wednesday that Alicia Navarro -- who was last seen in the city Sept. 14, 2019, shortly before her 15th birthday -- recently reported to a police station in a small Montana town 40 miles south of the Canadian border as an 18-year-old woman.

Advertisement

Jose Santiago, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, said they are confident the woman is Navarro and explained that she had showed up at the police station within the last few days asking for help to remove her name from a list of missing juveniles.

"She is by all accounts safe, she is by all accounts healthy and she is by all accounts happy," Santiago said.

RELATED Ohio police officer who released dog onto surrendering Black man fired

"She's in not in any kind of trouble, she's not facing any kind of charges, she's not being held anywhere, she's coming and going at her own free will and she's been extremely cooperate with not only with our folks but our federal partners as well."

Advertisement

Police have spoken to her on several occasions, according to authorities, who did not say which city the law enforcement department was located in out of respect for Navarro's privacy.

Little appears to be known about her disappearance, travels or living situation, with Santiago stating it is all under investigation.

RELATED Pa. man who assaulted police during Jan. 6 siege sentenced to 18 months

Lt. Scott Waite of the Glendale Police Department, whose team has been leading the case, said that based on conversations with Navarro, her disappearance began as a runaway.

"Every indication that she's given to us so far is that she willfully left her home," Waite said. "Now, the dynamics surrounding that decision are obviously something we're looking into."

Navarro, who continues to reside in Montana, has been reunited with her mother, Waite said without explaining where nor how that occurred, but added it was "extremely overwhelming" for both of them.

RELATED Ex-Marine freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner exchange wounded in Ukraine

Waite said they are investigating to see if any criminal offenses were involved in her disappearance while also providing Navarro with services as the authorities view her as a victim.

"I would ask for patience, not only for us as law enforcement in this investigation, but patience for Alicia and her family," he said. "We can only imagine what she's going through, mentally, emotionally as well as her family, and as much as we'd like to say this is the end, we know that this is probably only the beginning of where this investigation will go."

Advertisement

Santiago echoed that statement, saying the case is far from over.

"We do have the resolution that we have located Alicia, but there's still a lot of questions that still need to be answered," he said.

Latest Headlines

New rule requires single-aisle aircraft bathrooms be accessible to wheelchair users
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New rule requires single-aisle aircraft bathrooms be accessible to wheelchair users
July 27 (UPI) -- The Department of Transportation will require new single-aisle airplanes to have fully accessible lavatories for wheelchair users starting in 2026, under a new rule announced Wednesday.
DOJ asks judge to force removal of Texas' Rio Grande floating barrier
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DOJ asks judge to force removal of Texas' Rio Grande floating barrier
July 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has filed a preliminary injunction to force Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to remove a floating barrier, installed to deter migrants in the Rio Grande, after suing the state earlier this week.
Oldest Black fraternity moves 2025 convention out of Florida over 'racist' policies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Oldest Black fraternity moves 2025 convention out of Florida over 'racist' policies
July 26 (UPI) -- The oldest Black intercollegiate fraternity in the nation, Alpha Phi Alpha, is moving its 2025 convention out of Florida, citing Gov. Ron DeSantis' "harmful, racist and insensitive policies against the Black community."
Michigan becomes 22nd state to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Michigan becomes 22nd state to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth
July 26 (UPI) -- Michigan has become the 22nd state in the nation to ban conversion therapy for minors after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills into law Wednesday, prohibiting any counseling to convince LGBTQ minors to change.
Ohio police officer who released dog onto surrendering Black man fired
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ohio police officer who released dog onto surrendering Black man fired
July 26 (UPI) -- An Ohio police officer who released the police dog that mauled a surrendering Black man has been fired from the department where he worked.
Major automakers team up to build nationwide EV charging network
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Major automakers team up to build nationwide EV charging network
July 26 (UPI) -- In an effort to drive EV sales, seven major automakers are joining forces to build a nationwide network of 30,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030, with the first stations expected to open next summer.
Tennessee teachers sue state over 'unconstitutional' limitations on race lessons
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tennessee teachers sue state over 'unconstitutional' limitations on race lessons
July 26 (UPI) -- A group of five teachers and the Tennessee Education Association, the state's largest union for educators, have filed a lawsuit alleging the state's limitations on race-related lessons are unconstitutional.
Ex-Ohio lawmaker Tim Ryan launches advocacy group for 'exhausted majority'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-Ohio lawmaker Tim Ryan launches advocacy group for 'exhausted majority'
July 26 (UPI) -- Former Ohio congressman Tim Ryan has announced the creation of a new advocacy group called We the People 250 Action Fund.
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
July 26 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell had an apparent medical incident in the middle of a news conference Wednesday but later said he was fine when asked about his health.
Without providing details, Capitol Hill whistleblower says UFOs real
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Without providing details, Capitol Hill whistleblower says UFOs real
July 26 (UPI) -- The House Oversight Committee on national security heard from a witness Wednesday morning who urged more government transparency on unidentified anomalous phenomena, formerly known as UFOs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in tax case as plea agreement falls apart
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in tax case as plea agreement falls apart
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Water temperature off Florida coast registers 101.1 degrees, hottest in history
Water temperature off Florida coast registers 101.1 degrees, hottest in history
Judge voids ex-Taliban captive Bowe Bergdahl's conviction
Judge voids ex-Taliban captive Bowe Bergdahl's conviction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement