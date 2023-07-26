Trending
July 26, 2023 / 7:08 PM

Ohio police officer who released dog onto surrendering Black man fired

By Adam Schrader

July 26 (UPI) -- An Ohio police officer who released a police dog that mauled a surrendering Black man has been fired from the department where he worked.

The officer, Ryan Speakman, was fired "effective immediately" and "did not meet the standards and expectations" of the Circleville Police Department, officials told ABC News and NBC News.

Jadarrius Rose, a 23-year-old truck driver from Tennessee, was driving his commercial semi-truck through the city on July 4 when officers allegedly tried to pull him over for a missing mudflap for one of his tires.

Rose led police on a chase before eventually exiting the truck and kneeling on the ground with his hands up to surrender to the officers, it was previously reported. He was later revealed to have been on the phone with 911 dispatchers, telling them he feared for his life.

An officer, believed to be Speakman, could be heard on police body camera footage telling Rose he would be bitten by the K9 if he did not comply.

"Do not release the dog with his hands up," a law enforcement officer can be heard directing Speakman multiple times before the dog was released and attacked Rose.

Rose can be heard in the footage screaming in pain and calling for the officers to get the dog off him.

Rose has been charged with failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

The Ohio Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, a local union for police officers in the state, said in a brief statement that Speakman was terminated "without just cause." The union has filed a grievance on his behalf.

Protesters plan to demonstrate outside the Circleville Police Department on Saturday, according to the Facebook page for Dismantle Circleville Police.

"In the wake of the termination of former officer Ryan Speakman from the Circleville Police Department, our resolve for justice has only grown stronger," the posting reads.

"We have faith in the Department of Justice to thoroughly investigate Speakman's actions and to indict him if warranted, and we firmly believe that indictment is necessary."

