Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio

July 23 (UPI) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released video of an arrest made on July 4 in which a police K9 attacked an unarmed Black man following a chase involving a commercial semi-truck.

Police attempted to stop 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose of Memphis, Tenn., for a missing mudflap on his semi-truck. Rose did not stop his vehicle and led multiple agencies on a chase. He was eventually stopped on U.S. Route 35 but refused to exit his vehicle when ordered multiple times, WSYX in Columbus, Ohio reports.

Rose eventually exited the truck and was ordered to get down onto the ground. An officer can be heard telling Rose that he would be bitten by a police K9 if he did not comply. Circleville, Ohio police officer Ryan Speakman has been identified as the officer handling the K9, according to WOSU.

Another officer was heard on video yelling at Speakman "do not release the dog with his hands up," NBC News reports. However Speakman did release the K9 as Rose was on his knees. The dog initially approached fellow officers before Speakman got its attention and directed it toward Rose. The dog latched onto his arm and began to drag him as officers frantically attempted to call the dog off. Rose could be heard screaming as he was attacked.

Rose was given first aid after he was taken into custody. He was treated at a local hospital before being taken to the Ross County Jail.

"This case remains under investigation and the patrol is unable to provide any further details at this time," Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis told WOSU.

NAACP Columbus Branch President Nana Watson condemned the actions caught on dashcam and bodycam video, calling the incident "barbaric."

"This type of barbaric behavior brought back horrible memories and images of the unleashing of dogs on civil (rights) activists that occurred in the South during the 1960's," Watson said in a statement, according to KRDO. "The Circleville Police department deserves admonishment for this type of behavior. Quite frankly, the Columbus NAACP is ashamed of the officer's behavior."

Rose was released from the Ross County Jail on July 7. He was reportedly making a delivery to Grove City, Ohio, when he was stopped by the police.