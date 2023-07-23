Advertisement
U.S. News
July 23, 2023 / 5:30 PM

Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio

By Joe Fisher

July 23 (UPI) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released video of an arrest made on July 4 in which a police K9 attacked an unarmed Black man following a chase involving a commercial semi-truck.

Police attempted to stop 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose of Memphis, Tenn., for a missing mudflap on his semi-truck. Rose did not stop his vehicle and led multiple agencies on a chase. He was eventually stopped on U.S. Route 35 but refused to exit his vehicle when ordered multiple times, WSYX in Columbus, Ohio reports.

Advertisement

Rose eventually exited the truck and was ordered to get down onto the ground. An officer can be heard telling Rose that he would be bitten by a police K9 if he did not comply. Circleville, Ohio police officer Ryan Speakman has been identified as the officer handling the K9, according to WOSU.

Another officer was heard on video yelling at Speakman "do not release the dog with his hands up," NBC News reports. However Speakman did release the K9 as Rose was on his knees. The dog initially approached fellow officers before Speakman got its attention and directed it toward Rose. The dog latched onto his arm and began to drag him as officers frantically attempted to call the dog off. Rose could be heard screaming as he was attacked.

Advertisement

Rose was given first aid after he was taken into custody. He was treated at a local hospital before being taken to the Ross County Jail.

"This case remains under investigation and the patrol is unable to provide any further details at this time," Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis told WOSU.

NAACP Columbus Branch President Nana Watson condemned the actions caught on dashcam and bodycam video, calling the incident "barbaric."

RELATED Florida police officer who locked son in jail cell placed on leave in separate probe

"This type of barbaric behavior brought back horrible memories and images of the unleashing of dogs on civil (rights) activists that occurred in the South during the 1960's," Watson said in a statement, according to KRDO. "The Circleville Police department deserves admonishment for this type of behavior. Quite frankly, the Columbus NAACP is ashamed of the officer's behavior."

Rose was released from the Ross County Jail on July 7. He was reportedly making a delivery to Grove City, Ohio, when he was stopped by the police.

RELATED Justice Department finds systemic abuses by police, city in George Floyd's death

Read More

Ex-Michigan police officer charged in beating of inmate who offered no resistance

Latest Headlines

DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
July 23 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis argued that Black people benefited from slavery when he was questioned about new standards for teaching Black history in his state.
Detainee at infamous Rikers Island jail in NYC dies, marking 7th death this year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Detainee at infamous Rikers Island jail in NYC dies, marking 7th death this year
July 23 (UPI) -- A man who was detained at Rikers Island while awaiting trial in New York City died Sunday, marking the seventh death at the infamous jail this year.
Elon Musk announces Twitter rebrand, new 'X' logo incoming
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Elon Musk announces Twitter rebrand, new 'X' logo incoming
July 23 (UPI) -- Elon Musk announced his latest big changes to the Twitter platform on Sunday with the trademark bird soon to be replaced with an "X."
Lawmaker says North Korea will 'exact a price' for return of Travis King
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Lawmaker says North Korea will 'exact a price' for return of Travis King
July 23 (UPI) -- House Foreign Affairs Chair Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, believes Travis King was running from disciplinary action when he fled to North Korea last week.
California school district adopts textbook it rejected for covering LGBTQ+ figures after Newsom threat
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California school district adopts textbook it rejected for covering LGBTQ+ figures after Newsom threat
July 23 (UPI) -- A school district in southern California has adopted a social studies textbook the school board previously rejected for including the history of LGBTQ+ figures like Harvey Milk.
Pregnant woman killed, 4 injured in Houston shooting
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Pregnant woman killed, 4 injured in Houston shooting
July 22 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old pregnant woman was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning, police said.
Twitter limits number of direct messages in push for more Blue subscribers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Twitter limits number of direct messages in push for more Blue subscribers
July 22 (UPI) -- Twitter announced the company will limit the number of direct messages users can send daily as it encouraged people to "subscribe today" to Twitter Blue.
Combat ship USS Canberra commissioned in Australia
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Combat ship USS Canberra commissioned in Australia
July 22 (UPI) -- In an uncommon overseas ceremony, the USS Canberra was welcomed to the active U.S. fleet Saturday in Australia on a windy winter day as officials from both countries stressed their strong alliance.
Blistering heat to expand across nation's midsection
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Blistering heat to expand across nation's midsection
The dome of heat that has baked the southwestern United States through July and obliterated long-standing temperature records will expand its reach over the center of the country.
CIA Director Bill Burns becomes newest member of president's Cabinet
U.S. News // 1 day ago
CIA Director Bill Burns becomes newest member of president's Cabinet
July 21 (UPI) -- In a largely symbolic move, U.S. President Joe Biden made CIA Director Bill Burns a Cabinet member on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade
Lukashenko claims Poland is trying to annex Ukraine, Wagner troops want to invade
Pregnant woman killed, 4 injured in Houston shooting
Pregnant woman killed, 4 injured in Houston shooting
Lawmaker says North Korea will 'exact a price' for return of Travis King
Lawmaker says North Korea will 'exact a price' for return of Travis King
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
Zelensky vows 'retaliation' for destruction of historic church in Odessa
Zelensky vows 'retaliation' for destruction of historic church in Odessa
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement