Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 26, 2023 / 5:59 AM

Pa. man who assaulted police during Jan. 6 siege sentenced to 18 months

By Darryl Coote
Prosecutors said Brain Gundersen, 28, of State College, Pa., was identified as a rioter during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol siege by the Byram Hills High School letter jacket he was wearing during the attack. Image courtesy of U.S. Justice Department
Prosecutors said Brain Gundersen, 28, of State College, Pa., was identified as a rioter during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol siege by the Byram Hills High School letter jacket he was wearing during the attack. Image courtesy of U.S. Justice Department

July 26 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the Capitol building and boasted about it online has been sentenced to more than a year in prison on charges of assaulting police during the attack.

Brian Gundersen, 28, of State College, Pa., was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months' imprisonment and 36 months' supervised release and was ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol.

Advertisement

The sentence was handed down after he was found guilty in November to felony charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers.

The state had asked the court to imprison Gundersen for 46 months as he was "an eager and repeated participant in the Capitol breach," Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Juman wrote in the sentencing memorandum.

RELATED Arkansas man sentenced for beating police officer with flagpole on Jan. 6

Court documents show that Gundersen had travelled from Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C., with intent to take control of the government on Jan. 6, had repeatedly entered the Capitol during the siege, mocked destruction of the facility and attacked a police officer.

The day after the attack, he then admitted online that they "stormed" the Capitol and "tried to take over the government," but "failed," the documents show.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said Gundersen was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol through the Parliamentarian Door, which is located on the West, Senate side of the building.

RELATED Judge denies Trump's effort to move N.Y. hush-money case to federal court

Inside the Parliamentarian's Office, which provides the House with nonpartisan guidance on rules and procedures, Gundersen watched as other rioters ransacked the room and destroyed furniture before taking up a note pad and writing "sowwy for damage," which he left behind as he was forced out by law enforcement.

He then re-entered the Capitol via a broken window before being forced out by police and he moved to the Northwest Terrace near the Senate Wing Door where he joined others in confronting officers attempting to clear the area.

During this confrontation, Gundersen rushed a Metropolitan D.C. Police officer identified in court documents only as C.B., hitting him in the arm before being pushed back by the riot shield of another officer.

RELATED Jan. 6 rioter from Maine who attacked officers sentenced to 87 months

"After being pushed away, Gundersen beat his chest with his fists, and retreated into the crowd of rioters," the statement of facts of the event said.

In the days following the attack, Gundersen repeatedly discussed it online, calling himself and other rioters "heroes" and "patriots" who "had to resort to violence" because "they don't listen to us," according to court documents.

Advertisement

The criminal complaint states that Gundersen was identified via the Byram Hills High School letter jacket he was wearing when he sieged the building.

Gundersen was arrested Jan. 25.

Since the attack, nearly 1,100 people have been arrested, including more than 350 who, like Gundersen, have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Latest Headlines

Judge voids ex-Taliban captive Bowe Bergdahl's conviction
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge voids ex-Taliban captive Bowe Bergdahl's conviction
July 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge has voided the 2017 court-martial conviction of Bowe Bergdahl due to conflicts of interest of the judge presiding over the case.
Final defendant in 'deeply cruel' dogfighting network sentenced to 46 months
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Final defendant in 'deeply cruel' dogfighting network sentenced to 46 months
July 26 (UPI) -- The last of seven defendants, prosecuted following a federal investigation into a dogfighting network in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, was sentenced Tuesday to nearly four years in prison.
VA reviews possible link between toxic exposures, certain cancers in service members
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
VA reviews possible link between toxic exposures, certain cancers in service members
July 25 (UPI) -- The Veterans Affairs Department is investigating whether service members who suffer from acute leukemias, chronic leukemias and multiple myeloma outside of the head and neck, were exposed to toxins.
3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
July 25 (UPI) -- Three Marines were found dead over the weekend inside a car parked at a North Carolina convenience store, authorities said Tuesday as they investigate the deaths.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cuts presidential campaign staff by more than a third
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cuts presidential campaign staff by more than a third
July 25 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has cut more than a third of his presidential campaign staff to "streamline operations," as campaign advisers confirmed Tuesday that 38 jobs were eliminated across several departments.
Federal judge blocks Biden policy to stem flow of migrants at southern border
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Biden policy to stem flow of migrants at southern border
July 25 (UPI) -- A policy that turns back illegal immigrants who do not first apply for asylum from their home country has been blocked by a federal judge in what has been considered a blow to the administration of President Joe Biden.
Senators investigate billionaire Leon Black, $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Senators investigate billionaire Leon Black, $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein
July 25 (UPI) -- The Senate Finance Committee is investigating $158 million, paid to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by billionaire and Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black, for tax and estate planning advice.
New federal rule aims to push private insurers to expand mental health care
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
New federal rule aims to push private insurers to expand mental health care
July 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has proposed new federal rules that would force private health insurers to increase coverage for mental health services for millions of Americans who lack care.
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
July 25 (UPI) -- A House Democrat has introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for dozens of grievances, including displaying graphic images of Hunter Biden during a congressional hearing last week.
In designating memorials, Biden says Emmett Till still inspires 'fight for justice'
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
In designating memorials, Biden says Emmett Till still inspires 'fight for justice'
July 25 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden signed a proclamation designating three national memorials for Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till Mobley, Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-pastor arrested for murder of girl nearly 50 years ago
Ex-pastor arrested for murder of girl nearly 50 years ago
3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
Kremlin says it won't rejoin grain deal; Ukraine alleges deliberate plan to tank pact
Kremlin says it won't rejoin grain deal; Ukraine alleges deliberate plan to tank pact
Study: July heat waves 'virtually impossible' without worsening climate change
Study: July heat waves 'virtually impossible' without worsening climate change
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement