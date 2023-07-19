Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 19, 2023 / 4:12 PM

Judge denies Trump's effort to move N.Y. hush-money case to federal court

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
Former President Donald Trump arrives inside State Supreme Court in New York City for his arraignment in April. A federal judge Wednesday denied Trump's request to move the fraud case to federal court. Trump faces 34 felony counts related to hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
Former President Donald Trump arrives inside State Supreme Court in New York City for his arraignment in April. A federal judge Wednesday denied Trump's request to move the fraud case to federal court. Trump faces 34 felony counts related to hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge Wednesday denied former President Trump's legal move to transfer the Manhattan criminal business fraud case to federal court. Trump faces 34 felony counts related to hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein's ruling lets the Trump criminal fraud case trial date of March 25 stand and keeps the case in New York.

Advertisement

"Trump has failed to show that the conduct charged by the indictment is for or related to any act performed by or for the president under color of the official acts of a president," Hellerstein wrote in his ruling.

Trump had claimed that the state criminal case must be transferred to federal court because he is being prosecuted for an act under the color of his office as president.

RELATED Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes

But Hellerstein denied that.

"The evidence overwhelmingly suggests that the matter was a purely a personal item of the president -- a cover-up of an embarrassing event," Hellerstein wrote in his opinion. "Hush money paid to an adult film star is not related to a president's official acts. It does not reflect in any way the color of the president's official duties."

Advertisement

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement when Trump was indicted, "The People of the State of New York allege that Donald J. Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election."

RELATED Donald Trump says he's been targeted in special counsel's Jan. 6 probe

The twice-impeached and twice-criminally indicted Trump faces two more possible criminal indictments plus civil lawsuits as he campaigns to be elected president again.

According to Trump, himself, he recently received a letter from Special Prosecutor Jack Smith informing him that he is a target of the criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

In the Manhattan case, Trump is charged with the felony business fraud for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

RELATED Trump lawyers seek to delay classified documents trial until after 2024 election

Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen went to prison on charges related to that payment.

Latest Headlines

Though cleared of falsifying research, Stanford University president says he will resign
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Though cleared of falsifying research, Stanford University president says he will resign
July 19 (UPI) -- Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said Wednesday he would resign after a report on a misconduct investigation cleared him of falsifying research data.
George Santos asks judge to relax travel restrictions while on bail
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
George Santos asks judge to relax travel restrictions while on bail
July 19 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santons, R-N.Y., is asking a judge to relax some of the conditions imposed on him while out on bail for a 13-count federal indictment.
Senate expresses 'significant concerns' over NASA's Mars sample-retrieval plan
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate expresses 'significant concerns' over NASA's Mars sample-retrieval plan
July 19 (UPI) -- NASA's plans to retrieve samples of soil from Mars and fly them back to Earth is in deep trouble with a Senate committee on Wednesday offering $300 million for the plan for the fiscal year 2024, well short of the $949 mi
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
July 19 (UPI) -- The Hoover, Ala., Police Department said there was no evidence of a toddler walking down the highway in Thursday's disappearance of Carlee Russell, who returned safely on Saturday.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Congress: Bond with U.S. is 'unbreakable'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Congress: Bond with U.S. is 'unbreakable'
July 19 (UPI) -- Israeli President Issac Herzog addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, receiving a warm welcome peppered with applause and standing ovations.
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
July 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge Wednesday denied a request from former president Donald Trump for a new trial in a civil lawsuit lodged against him for sexual abuse and defamation.
Treasury Department sanctions 3 Belgians, 1 Mexican, for drug trafficking
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions 3 Belgians, 1 Mexican, for drug trafficking
July 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury has sanctioned multiple individuals for links to cocaine trafficking. The Office of Foreign Assets Control designated three Belgian citizens and one Mexican citizen.
Netflix ends basic ad-free plan in United States, Britain
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Netflix ends basic ad-free plan in United States, Britain
July 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has now removed its cheapest ad-free content plan in both the United States and Britain, with the option no longer appearing on the streaming service's website.
Illegal crossings at U.S.-Mexico border fall to lowest level in 2 years
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Illegal crossings at U.S.-Mexico border fall to lowest level in 2 years
July 19 (UPI) -- Illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border fell to the lowest level in two years as drug enforcement efforts and federal immigration initiatives helped to quash an expected surge after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Microsoft, Activsion extend $69 billion merger agreement deadline
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Microsoft, Activsion extend $69 billion merger agreement deadline
July 19 (UPI) -- Microsoft and Activision Blizzard said Wednesday they've extended a merger agreement deadline to Oct. 18 as they attempt to cut a $69 billion deal.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes
Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
Johnson & Johnson sues Biden administration over drug-pricing policies
Johnson & Johnson sues Biden administration over drug-pricing policies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement