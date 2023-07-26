Trending
Oldest Black fraternity moves 2025 convention out of Florida over 'racist' policies

By Sheri Walsh
The oldest Black intercollegiate fraternity in the nation, Alpha Phi Alpha, is moving its 2025 convention out of Florida, citing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “harmful, racist and insensitive policies against the Black community.” Photo courtesy of Alpha Phi Alpha
July 26 (UPI) -- The oldest Black intercollegiate fraternity in the country is moving its 2025 convention out of Florida, citing what it said was Gov. Ron DeSantis' "harmful, racist and insensitive policies against the Black community."

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, which was founded in 1906 at Cornell University and whose membership includes civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Thurgood Marshall, announced the convention's relocation from Orlando on Wednesday.

"Although we are moving our convention from Florida, Alpha Phi Alpha will continue to support the strong advocacy of Alpha brothers and other advocates fighting against the continued assault on our communities in Florida by Gov. Ron DeSantis," the fraternity's General President Dr. Willis L. Lonzer III, said in a statement.

Alpha Phi Alpha's 99th General Convention and 119th Anniversary Convention in Orlando was expected to generate several million dollars for the state, according to the fraternity.

"Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. has an unmatched legacy of social justice, advocacy and leadership for the Black community," Lonzer said. "In this environment of manufactured division and attacks on the Black community, Alpha Phi Alpha refuses to direct a projected $4.6 million convention economic impact to a place hostile to the communities we serve."

Among the Florida policies Alpha Phi Alpha blasted is the state's recent approval of African American history standards for schools. The fraternity says the new curriculum "erases Florida's role in slavery and oppression, blames the victims, and declares that African Americans who endured slavery benefitted from the horrific and torturous institution."

In May, the NAACP issued a travel advisory for Florida, calling the state "openly hostile" to African Americans. On Wednesday, Alpha Phi Alpha called Florida a "barrage of harmful and discriminatory policies on protests, voting rights, education, and diversity, equity and inclusion."

Alpha Phi Alpha is currently holding its 2023 convention this week in Dallas, where fraternity leadership is highlighting the ongoing fight for social justice on behalf of African Americans and other marginalized communities.

While Alpha Phi Alpha has not revealed a new location for its 2025 convention, the fraternity urged its Twitter followers to spread the word that Florida is out.

"Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. moves 2025 General Convention from Orlando, Fla., due to Gov. DeSantis' harmful, racist and insensitive policies against the Black community. Please share."

