Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 25, 2023 / 9:03 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cuts presidential campaign staff by more than a third

By Sheri Walsh
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has cut more than a third of his presidential campaign staff to 'streamline operations' amid concerns over finances. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has cut more than a third of his presidential campaign staff to 'streamline operations' amid concerns over finances. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has cut more than a third of his presidential campaign staff to "streamline operations" amid concerns over finances.

Campaign advisers confirmed Tuesday that 38 jobs were cut across several departments, including 10 event planning positions. The cuts include the recent departures of senior campaign advisers Dave Abrams and Tucker Obenshain. Both are expected to help with an outside pro-DeSantis group.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, DeSantis fired a staffer who retweeted and then deleted a video with superimposed Nazi imagery over DeSantis' face.

"Nate Hochman is no longer with the campaign," a campaign adviser said. "And we will not be commenting on him further."

RELATED Ron DeSantis uninjured after car crash in Tennessee

"Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden," DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck said in a statement Tuesday.

"Gov. DeSantis is going to lead the 'Great American Comeback' and we're ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign," Peck added, as she revealed the campaign had overspent in some areas.

Advertisement

"The way she put it is, 'We placed a lot of bets early, some of them worked. Some of them didn't. What we're doing going forward is going to be more tactical in that if something's not working, we're going to jettison it very quickly,'" Florida lobbyist and fundraiser Nick Iarossi said.

RELATED DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards

Among the areas where advisers cite excess spending in the Republican governor's campaign are large-scale campaign events and fundraisers requiring DeSantis to travel, which together cost more than $5.6 million during the second quarter.

In the fundraising quarter that ran from April to June, DeSantis -- who is currently running in second place behind former President Donald Trump -- raised about $20 million from big donors who gave four-figure sums. Donations were lagging from supporters who gave less than $200.

The campaign has planned fundraising stops through the middle of next month with stops in Massachusetts, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

RELATED In wake of Bud Light trans uproar, Florida Gov. DeSantis orders state pension review

In addition, DeSantis' Never Back Down PAC raised more than $130 million in the past year as part of his gubernatorial reelection campaign, which can be transferred. The super PAC has hired hundreds of staffers to door-knock in New Hampshire, Iowa and South Carolina with plans to expand with the primaries.

Advertisement

"What I like most about what I saw is, there's an acknowledgement of, 'We need to continue to get better,'" Iarossi said.

"This is a group of folks and a candidate that wants to evolve and adapt as they learn things and as the landscape changes."

Latest Headlines

Federal judge blocks Biden policy to stem flow of migrants at southern border
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Biden policy to stem flow of migrants at southern border
July 25 (UPI) -- A policy that turns back illegal immigrants who do not first apply for asylum from their home country has been blocked by a federal judge in what has been considered a blow to the administration of President Joe Biden.
Senators investigate billionaire Leon Black, $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senators investigate billionaire Leon Black, $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein
July 25 (UPI) -- The Senate Finance Committee is investigating $158 million, paid to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by billionaire and Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black, for tax and estate planning advice.
New federal rule aims to push private insurers to expand mental health care
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
New federal rule aims to push private insurers to expand mental health care
July 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has proposed new federal rules that would force private health insurers to increase coverage for mental health services for millions of Americans who lack care.
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
July 25 (UPI) -- A House Democrat has introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for dozens of grievances, including displaying graphic images of Hunter Biden during a congressional hearing last week.
In designating memorials, Biden says Emmett Till still inspires 'fight for justice'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
In designating memorials, Biden says Emmett Till still inspires 'fight for justice'
July 25 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden signed a proclamation designating three national memorials for Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till Mobley, Tuesday.
UPS, Teamsters reach tentative agreement on new contract
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
UPS, Teamsters reach tentative agreement on new contract
July 25 (UPI) -- UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said on Wednesday that they have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement just days before their current contract was to expire.
Cities, states focus infrastructure funds on water, road, Internet upgrades
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Cities, states focus infrastructure funds on water, road, Internet upgrades
CLIVE, Iowa, July 25 (UPI) -- Municipal leaders across the U.S. are prioritizing projects to improve roads, repair bridges, remove lead water lines and deliver high-speed Internet to underserved communities with bipartisan infrastructure funds.
Ron DeSantis uninjured after car crash in Tennessee
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ron DeSantis uninjured after car crash in Tennessee
July 25 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was uninjured after a minor car crash while traveling to a fundraising event in Chattanooga, Tenn., authorities and his campaign team said.
Ex-pastor arrested for murder of girl nearly 50 years ago
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Ex-pastor arrested for murder of girl nearly 50 years ago
July 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested an 83-year-old former pastor last week for the murder of an 8-year-old girl who was killed nearly 50 years ago.
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
July 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida are asking for the public's help in its investigation of human remains found last week in three separate suitcases.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
Ex-pastor arrested for murder of girl nearly 50 years ago
Ex-pastor arrested for murder of girl nearly 50 years ago
Through attorney, Alabama woman Carlee Russell admits kidnapping was hoax
Through attorney, Alabama woman Carlee Russell admits kidnapping was hoax
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement