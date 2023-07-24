Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 24, 2023 / 5:54 PM

USDA awards $33M for agricultural research at historically Black universities

By Don Jacobson
Virginia State University is one of 19 historically Black colleges created under the Second Morrill Act of 1890 that will receive a new round of U.S. government funding for agricultural research. File Photo by Kevin Coles/Wikmedia Commons
Virginia State University is one of 19 historically Black colleges created under the Second Morrill Act of 1890 that will receive a new round of U.S. government funding for agricultural research. File Photo by Kevin Coles/Wikmedia Commons

July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday it is awarding $33 million to more than a dozen historically Black universities to expand their teaching, research and extension capacities.

The funding will support 82 agricultural research projects at the 19 universities throughout the United States designated at 1890 Land-Grant institutions, according to Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small.

Advertisement

"The work these universities will take on as a result of this funding have ripple effects far beyond the walls of their laboratories and classrooms," he said in a statement.

"Through this investment, the Biden-Harris administration is helping deliver real-life, applicable solutions to make our food system stronger, while at the same time inspiring a next generation of students and scientists who will help us meet tomorrow's agricultural challenges."

RELATED Genes may influence food preferences

The money is being provided by the USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture, whose leaders say they view the group of historically Black universities as "uniquely positioned to advance fundamental sciences as well as translational research and development in support of agriculture."

NIFA Director Manjit Misra praised the research already underway at the schools as "visionary projects" aimed at improving the supply of "affordable, safe, nutritious and accessible foods" and generating prosperity for small and mid-sized family farms in rural America.

Advertisement

The 1890 Land-Grant universities receiving the funding include Alabama A&M, Alcorn State, Central State, Delaware State, Florida A&M, Fort Valley State, Kentucky State, Langston University, Lincoln University of Missouri, North Carolina A&T, Prairie View A&M, South Carolina State, Southern University and A&M, Tennessee State, Tuskegee University, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Virginia State and West Virginia State.

RELATED Texas A&M president resigns after conservative pushback on plans to hire Black editor

Projects such as Virginia State's efforts to develop new, sustainable types of forage to support the growing number of goat and sheep farms in south Atlantic states and Fort Valley State's research into creating new blends of vegetable cooking oils were singled out as examples for financial backing.

Such research seeks to help small U.S. farmers tap into and increase profits from changing food preferences across the country, NIFA says.

The Land-Grant schools were established under the Second Morrill Act of 1890 after it became apparent that many of the public institutions created to teach agriculture and mechanical arts under the original Morrill Land Grant Act of 1862 were largely segregated.

RELATED Legacy admissions face renewed scrutiny after Supreme Court affirmative action ruling

Latest Headlines

Kelly Ayotte joins crowded slate of New Hampshire gubernatorial hopefuls
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Kelly Ayotte joins crowded slate of New Hampshire gubernatorial hopefuls
July 24 (UPI) -- Kelly Ayotte, who served in the U.S. Senate until 2016, announced her bid for governor on Monday, entering an already busy race to succeed outgoing Gov. Chris Sununu.
National monuments to honor civil-rights legacy of Emmett Till, his mother
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
National monuments to honor civil-rights legacy of Emmett Till, his mother
July 24 (UPI) -- Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley will be honored with three national monuments in Illinois and Mississippi.
IRS says it no longer will make unannounced visits to taxpayers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
IRS says it no longer will make unannounced visits to taxpayers
July 24 (UPI) -- The IRS has announced a significant policy update on Monday, ending unannounced visits by officers.
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
July 24 (UPI) -- Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez is in critical but stable condition Monday after suffering a life-threatening injury while trying to take his own life near Tampa, Fla., authorities said.
Shuwanza Goff first Black woman named White House director of Legislative Affairs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Shuwanza Goff first Black woman named White House director of Legislative Affairs
July 24 (UPI) -- Former House floor director Shuwanza Goff made history on Monday when she became the first Black woman to serve as White House Director of Legislative Affairs.
Coast Guard searching off Fla. for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Coast Guard searching off Fla. for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship
July 24 (UPI) -- The Coast Guard says it is searching for a man who went overboard from a Carnival Cruise Line ship in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast during the weekend.
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
July 24 (UPI) -- A man has been found guilty of abusing a corpse and tampering with evidence 13 years after the disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson in Ohio.
Spotify hikes prices for Premium subscription plans
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Spotify hikes prices for Premium subscription plans
July 24 (UPI) -- Audio streamer Spotify said on Monday it was increasing the prices of its premium services in the United States and in many of its outlets overseas.
Stellantis to partner with Samsung for second EV battery factory in U.S.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Stellantis to partner with Samsung for second EV battery factory in U.S.
July 24 (UPI) -- Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler and Jeep, said on Monday it will build a second electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in the United States with plans for it to be online by 2027.
First lady Jill Biden to address UNESCO in Paris to recognize U.S. re-entry
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden to address UNESCO in Paris to recognize U.S. re-entry
July 24 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden arrived Monday in Paris where she'll deliver an address at UNESCO headquarters as the United States was preparing to rejoin the international cultural organization after a six-year hiatus.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
DeSantis says Black people benefited from slavery when questioned about new school standards
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
West Yellowstone trail closed after woman killed by bear
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
Police K9 attacks unarmed Black man after semi chase in Ohio
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19 a third time
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement