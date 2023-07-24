Trending
July 24, 2023 / 9:13 PM

Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard

By Don Jacobson
Sous chef Tafari Campbell is shown in the White House kitchen in a 2012 video produced by the Obama administration. Police found his body Monday following his death in a paddle boarding accident at Martha's Vineyard. Photo courtesy of The White House
Sous chef Tafari Campbell is shown in the White House kitchen in a 2012 video produced by the Obama administration. Police found his body Monday following his death in a paddle boarding accident at Martha's Vineyard. Photo courtesy of The White House

July 24 (UPI) -- The body of a one-time White House chef described as "beloved" by former President Barack Obama was recovered in Massachusetts after he went missing while paddleboarding, police said Monday.

Massachusetts State Police announced that after a search of Edgartown Great Pond in Martha's Vineyard, divers on Monday recovered the body of Tafari Campbell, 45, of Dumfries, Va.

Authorities said his body was found approximately 100 feet from shore at a depth of about 8 feet. An investigation into Campbell's death is being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District and by Edgartown Police.

Police said Campbell was still employed by the former president and first lady Michelle Obama and was visiting their Martha's Vineyard residence at the time of his death. The former first couple were not present at the home at the time of the incident, they added.

The Obamas described Campbell, a sous chef, as a "beloved part of our family" in a statement posted to Twitter, praising his ability to "bring people together" and describing him as a "warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all our lives a little brighter."

They said that after meeting him in the White House, they invited him to stay with them after leaving office in 2016, adding, "He's been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he's gone.

"Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari -- especially his wife, Sherise, and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin -- in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man," they said.

Latest Headlines

Through attorney, Alabama woman Carlee Russell admits kidnapping was hoax
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Through attorney, Alabama woman Carlee Russell admits kidnapping was hoax
July 24 (UPI) -- Carlee Russell, whose 48-hour disappearance earlier this month sparked a nationwide manhunt, has admitted her claims of being kidnapped were a hoax, Alabama police said Monday.
DOJ sues Texas, demands removal of anti-migrant buoys in Rio Grande
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ sues Texas, demands removal of anti-migrant buoys in Rio Grande
July 24 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Monday filed a civil complaint against the state of Texas and its Republican governor, Greg Abbott, over his use of migrant-deterring buoys in the Rio Grande.
Kelly Ayotte joins crowded slate of New Hampshire gubernatorial hopefuls
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kelly Ayotte joins crowded slate of New Hampshire gubernatorial hopefuls
July 24 (UPI) -- Kelly Ayotte, who served in the U.S. Senate until 2016, announced her bid for governor on Monday, entering an already busy race to succeed outgoing Gov. Chris Sununu.
USDA awards $33M for agricultural research at historically Black universities
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
USDA awards $33M for agricultural research at historically Black universities
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday it is awarding $33 million to more than a dozen historically Black universities to expand their teaching, research and extension capacities. 
National monuments to honor civil-rights legacy of Emmett Till, his mother
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
National monuments to honor civil-rights legacy of Emmett Till, his mother
July 24 (UPI) -- Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley will be honored with three national monuments in Illinois and Mississippi.
IRS says it no longer will make unannounced visits to taxpayers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
IRS says it no longer will make unannounced visits to taxpayers
July 24 (UPI) -- The IRS has announced a significant policy update on Monday, ending unannounced visits by officers.
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
July 24 (UPI) -- Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez is in critical but stable condition Monday after suffering a life-threatening injury while trying to take his own life near Tampa, Fla., authorities said.
Shuwanza Goff first Black woman named White House director of Legislative Affairs
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Shuwanza Goff first Black woman named White House director of Legislative Affairs
July 24 (UPI) -- Former House floor director Shuwanza Goff made history on Monday when she became the first Black woman to serve as White House Director of Legislative Affairs.
Coast Guard searching off Fla. for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Coast Guard searching off Fla. for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship
July 24 (UPI) -- The Coast Guard says it is searching for a man who went overboard from a Carnival Cruise Line ship in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast during the weekend.
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
July 24 (UPI) -- A man has been found guilty of abusing a corpse and tampering with evidence 13 years after the disappearance of 17-year-old Paige Johnson in Ohio.
