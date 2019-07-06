Former Clemson running back Tyshon Dye dies in drowning accident

July 6 (UPI) -- Former Clemson and East Carolina running back Tyshon Dye died Friday at the age of 25 after a drowning accident in Georgia.

Elbert County coroner Chuck Almond said Dye was swimming with his two brothers at a picnic at Richard B. Russell State Park when he started to tire in the water. His brothers saw him go underwater at Lake Russell but couldn't help him, according to The Greenville News.

Dye's death was ruled an accidental drowning.

"All of our hearts are just broken," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. I can honestly say Tyshon Dye is one of the sweetest souls I've ever been associated with or coached.

"We're just all heartbroken tonight, and we're praying for his family and know that he's been called home."

Dye ran for 351 yards and five touchdowns with the Tigers from 2014 to 2016. He added 217 yards in seven games with East Carolina as a graduate transfer in 2017.

Dye won a national championship with Clemson in 2016.