July 14, 2023 / 2:19 PM

More emergency declarations in Vermont as 1 drowning victim identified

By Clyde Hughes
An abandoned pickup truck lies in a culvert of large boulders after being swept up in floodwaters in Ludlow, Vt., this week. Photo by CJ Gunter/EPA-EFE
July 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Vermont said one person died this week at his flooded home. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden signed a disaster declaration to allow federal help in the hardest hit areas.

The Vermont Department of Health said Stephen Davoll, 63, died from a drowning accident at his home in Barre City on Wednesday. It was the first fatality reported over the course of the week as storms ravaged the state.

"The loss of a Vermonter is always painful, but it is particularly so this week," Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., said in a statement. "The news of Stephen's death is heartbreaking, and I know that every Vermonter, Margaret and I included, grieves alongside Stephen's family, friends and neighbors. Our hearts go out to the Davoll family and to the residents of Barre City."

Biden's disaster declaration for the state covers the counties of Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor.

The White House said the assistance could include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Biden already had issued a state of emergency for the state earlier in the week. The state of emergency allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts in the state.

Forecasters are anticipating more rain in the state this weekend. Authorities called on Vermont residents to use caution as they return to their homes and repair damage.

