White House proposes new label for smart products meeting top cybersecurity criteria

1/3

The White House on Tuesday proposed a new labeling system to identify products such as smart appliances, televisions, climate control systems, fitness trackers that meet suggested cybersecurity protections File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- The White House announced a new cybersecurity notification on smart technology items to inform the public that those items have met established digital safety criteria. The new "U.S. Cyber Trust Mark," proposed by Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, would identify devices such as smart appliances, televisions, climate control systems, fitness trackers and more that meet suggested cybersecurity protections. Advertisement

The White House said some of the country's largest tech companies such as Amazon, Best Buy, Google, LG Electronics U.S.A., Logitech, and Samsung Electronics have signed on to use consumer labeling.

"This new labeling program would help provide Americans with greater assurances about the cybersecurity of the products they use and rely on in their everyday lives," the White House said in a statement. "It would also be beneficial for businesses, as it would help differentiate trustworthy products in the marketplace."

RELATED WormGPT tool for criminals discovered by cybersecurity firm

Under the plan, the FCC plans to use a QR code to link to a national registry of certified smart devices. The administration will also work to set out requirements for consumer-grade routers and smart meters and power inverters.

The FCC will soon seek public comment on the labeling program which the White House said is expected to be implemented in 2024.

Advertisement

The new labeling is the latest effort by the Biden administration to tackle concerns over cybersecurity to limit the effectiveness of hackers and ransomware criminals. Last week, the White House released a national strategy to address cybersecurity as the administration was investigating a major hacking incident that compromised unclassified emails at the Commerce and State departments.

RELATED White House releases plan to increase investment in cybersecurity

That effort included fundamental changes in the government's digital security protocols, including a plan to enlist more help from the private sector to mitigate cyber risks.

In March, the administration unveiled its first National Cybersecurity Strategy, aiming to place responsibility for defending cyberspace on software makers and developers instead of businesses and personal consumers.