President Joe Biden's administration said software makers are best capable and have the best know-how to protect cyberspace rather than the end users -- individuals and businesses. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- The White House unveiled its first National Cybersecurity Strategy on Thursday, aiming to place responsibility for defending cyberspace on software makers and developers. The Biden administration says in its new strategy that software makers are best capable and have the best know-how to protect cyberspace rather than the end users -- individuals and businesses. Advertisement

"The president's strategy fundamentally reimagines America's cyber social contract," acting National Cyber Director Kemba Walden said in a press briefing on Wednesday. "It will rebalance the responsibility for managing cyber risk onto those who are most able to bear it."

Walden said laying responsibility on individuals and groups who lack the resources to protect themselves had proven to be ineffective.

"The biggest, most capable and best-positioned actors in our digital ecosystem can and should shoulder a greater share of the burden for managing cyber risk and keeping us all safe," Walden said.

As part of the 10-year plan, the administration aims to work with Congress on legislation to hold software makers liable for security flaws among other regulations.

The White House said it also was seeking to realign incentives to favor long-term investments in cybersecurity against urgent threats.

The strategy aims to defend critical infrastructure by modernizing federal networks and enabling more public-private partnerships; creating a more robust plan to disrupt and dismantle bad cyber actors; use market forces to drive improved security efforts; and forge more international collaborations.