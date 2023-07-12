Trending
U.S. News
July 12, 2023 / 1:42 PM

FCC chair's pilot program would enhance school cybersecurity defenses

By Simon Druker
Federal Communications Commission Chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel Wednesday laid out the framework for a proposal that would enhance cybersecurity protecting school networks. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
Federal Communications Commission Chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel Wednesday laid out the framework for a proposal that would enhance cybersecurity protecting school networks. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI

July 12 (UPI) -- The chair of the Federal Communications Commission Wednesday laid out the framework for a proposal that would enhance cybersecurity protecting school networks.

Chair Jessica Rosenworcel made the announcement during a speech to the School Superintendents Association and the Association of School Business officers.

Rosenworcel said a pilot program is in the works that will see an investment in cybersecurity services for eligible K-12 schools and libraries.

The announcement falls under Rosenworcel's Learn Without Limits initiative launched in late June.

The first phase of that initiative focused on installing WiFi connections on school buses with the idea that students could turn long bus rides into more productive study sessions.

Rosenworcel, a graduate of the New York University School of Law, said it is imperative to improve cybersecurity at educational institutions as soon as possible.

"With the growing number of sophisticated cyberattacks on schools and especially the rise in malicious ransomware attacks that harm our students, now is the time to take action," Rosenworcel, who has been an FCC member since 2012, said in a statement.

"We're proposing a significant investment of up to $200 million over three years to harden the cyber defenses and determine the most effective methods to protect our schools and libraries. Our pilot program will work in tandem with federal agency partners that have deep expertise in this area."

The commission has been studying the idea for more than a year. Last December, it issued a notice seeking public comment on whether to add advanced firewalls or other network security services under the E-Rate program.

Congress passed the program, which Rosenworcel is attempting to modernize, in 1996 to fund basic Internet connections for libraries and schools.

RELATED DOJ launches new cyber unit targeting nat'l security threats

The proposal still would have to pass a full FCC vote to move forward.

Canadian, U.S. authorities issue updated cybersecurity advisory on malware White House announces $3.1B effort to prevent, reduce veteran homelessness

