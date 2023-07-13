Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 13, 2023 / 10:49 AM

White House releases plan to increase investment in cybersecurity

By A.L. Lee
President Joe Biden has set deadlines for 18 government agencies to complete implementation of a national cybersecurity plan. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
President Joe Biden has set deadlines for 18 government agencies to complete implementation of a national cybersecurity plan. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- The White House on Thursday released a national strategy to address cybersecurity as the administration was investigating a major hacking incident that compromised unclassified emails at the Commerce and State departments in May.

The National Cybersecurity Strategy seeks to make two fundamental changes in the government's digital security protocols, including a plan to enlist more help from the private sector to mitigate cyber risks, and a program to boost federal incentives to companies that make long-term investments in cybersecurity, the White House said.

Advertisement

The plan, which includes more than 65 initiatives, will be updated every year in an effort to protect critical U.S. infrastructure and shore up the country's growing technology and manufacturing base, the White House said.

The new policies were announced a day after the departments of State and Commerce confirmed hackers breached their email systems during a May cyberattack that targeted government agencies in Europe and the United States, but went unnoticed for at least a month.

RELATED Russian charged for involvement in ransomware conspiracy

The breach, discovered on June 16, targeted nine U.S. organizations among 25 global entities, while also ensnaring the emails of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo through cracks in Microsoft's cloud security system.

Advertisement

The White House did not indicate whether Biden had put forth the new policies in response to the episode.

The plan also seeks to go after perpetrators of ransomware attacks and other cybercrimes, while increasing software transparency, which would raise accountability on tech suppliers around the world.

RELATED Russia-aligned hackers want to hit West's infrastructure, Britain says

The State Department plans to release an International Cyberspace and Digital Policy Strategy that will seek further cooperation from global allies on the matter.

The plan calls for creating a cyber-defense workforce as merited by an economy that is becoming increasingly digital.

The initiative demonstrates the administration's "deep commitment to a more resilient, equitable, and defensible cyberspace," the White House said.

RELATED Report: North Korean hackers stepping up crypto attacks

Kemba Walden, the acting Office of the National Cyber Director, has been tapped to coordinate activities under the plan, which include an annual report to Congress and President Joe Biden on the status of the rollout.

She will work with the Office of Management and Budget to ensure cybersecurity funding in Biden's budget request is aligned with the every aspect of the new initiative.

In the coming months, Walden is expected to release recommendations for new cybersecurity policies and regulations.

Funding for the program is provided through Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act.

Advertisement

Biden has set deadlines for 18 government agencies to complete the program's implementation, while the president was also planning to make cybersecurity a major feature of his upcoming fiscal budget.

The momentum on cybersecurity has been building for months as the Defense Department sent its 2023 Cyber Strategy to Congress in May, while the Justice Department launched a new National Security Cyber unit in June.

Latest Headlines

FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill
July 13 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration Thursday approved Opill, the first daily over-the-counter birth control pill. It will be available without a prescription at drug stores, online and at grocery and convenience stores.
U.S. wholesale prices up 0.1% in June, slowest annual pace in three years
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
U.S. wholesale prices up 0.1% in June, slowest annual pace in three years
July 13 (UPI) -- The Producer Price Index, a reflection of prices at the wholesale level, increased only by 0.1% last month and was the slowest in nearly three years on an annual basis, data released Thursday showed.
Department of Justice appeals Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sentences
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Department of Justice appeals Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sentences
July 13 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice is seeking more severe sentences for members of the Oath Keepers convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. A series of court filings Wednesday gave notice the DOJ could appeal.
Commerce secretary, State Department targeted in Microsoft email hack
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Commerce secretary, State Department targeted in Microsoft email hack
July 13 (UPI) -- The departments of State and Commerce confirm hackers breached their systems during a cyberattack that targeted Microsoft email accounts at world government agencies, but officials stopped short of blaming China.
University of Idaho delays demolishing home where students were killed
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
University of Idaho delays demolishing home where students were killed
July 13 (UPI) -- The demolition of an Idaho residence where four university students were found murdered in November has been delayed, officials said.
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport
July 13 (UPI) -- Tornados touched down Wednesday evening in Chicago, including near the city's international airport.
Additional homes in landslide-affected California community evacuated
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Additional homes in landslide-affected California community evacuated
July 13 (UPI) -- Additional homes in an affluent Southern California neighborhood impacted by a landslide have been ordered to evacuate, officials said.
Severe turbulence injures 4 as Allegiant flight lands in Florida
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Severe turbulence injures 4 as Allegiant flight lands in Florida
July 13 (UPI) -- Severe turbulence on an Allegiant Air flight from North Carolina to Florida injured two passengers and two crew members Wednesday as the Airbus A320 landed in Clearwater.
Ex-Minneapolis police officer sentenced for fatal high-speed crash
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-Minneapolis police officer sentenced for fatal high-speed crash
July 13 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer has been sentenced to nearly nine months behind bars after pleading guilty to killing a man with his squad car while in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in 2021.
Driver fleeing police near White House strikes pedestrians, killing 1
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Driver fleeing police near White House strikes pedestrians, killing 1
July 12 (UPI) -- A driver fleeing a traffic stop near the National Mall struck pedestrians at an intersection Wednesday afternoon, killing one person and injuring another, authorities said, as police continue to search for the suspect.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement