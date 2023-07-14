Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 14, 2023 / 5:47 PM

Departing White House aide was crucial to success of multiple Biden initiatives

By Patrick Hilsman
President Joe Biden's legislative affairs director, Louisa Terrell, is leaving her position, according to the White House. Terrell played an important role in getting support for key Biden legislation, including the Inflation Reduction Act, which has funded myriad infrastructure and environmental projects. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
President Joe Biden's legislative affairs director, Louisa Terrell, is leaving her position, according to the White House. Terrell played an important role in getting support for key Biden legislation, including the Inflation Reduction Act, which has funded myriad infrastructure and environmental projects. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden's director of legislative affairs, Louisa Terrell, will leave her position, the White House said in a statement Friday.

"Over the past two and a half years, Louisa has been instrumental in the historic, monumental, and life-changing legislation we have delivered to the American people," Biden said.

Advertisement

"I have relied on Louisa for her wise counsel and her skill," the president said. "I have relied upon her to reflect my values. And I have relied upon her to deliver for the American people. Every step of the way, that's exactly what she has done."

Terrell, who served as an aide to President Biden when he was a senator, has served in the White House since the beginning of his administration.

RELATED House Republicans add culture-war measures to military budget

Terrell played an important role in garnering support for key Biden legislation, including the Inflation Reduction Act, which has funded a wide swath of infrastructure and environmental projects.

"From the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act to the CIPS and Science Bill, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and the bipartisan budget agreement -- Louisa's steady hand and perseverance have consistently helped get priorities over the finish line," Biden said.

Advertisement

Biden said Terrell's efforts to secure the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and multiple other judicial nominees "has significantly furthered our work to build an administration and judicial benches at every level that look more like America."

RELATED White House launches $20B in grants for low-income, clean-energy initiatives

More recently, Terrell was involved in negotiations with Republican lawmakers on the debt ceiling impasse.

Terrell has known Biden since she was 5 and was in the same Delaware kindergarten class as Biden's now-deceased son Beau.

"Jill and I extend our deepest gratitude to Louisa for her years of service to the American people," Biden said.

RELATED McCarthy struggles to control House under pressure from far-right revolts, centrists

Terrell's departure is expected by the end of July.

RELATED Concessions made for bipartisan debt limit deal proving costly to many

Latest Headlines

Biden administration to forgive $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden administration to forgive $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers
July 14 (UPI) -- The Department of Education said Friday it would begin notifying more than 804,000 borrowers that they will have a total of $39 billion in student loan debt forgiven.
UPS to train non-union workers as Teamsters president warns of strike
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
UPS to train non-union workers as Teamsters president warns of strike
July 14 (UPI) -- As the Aug. 1 deadline approaches for UPS to reach a bargaining agreement with its 340,000 Teamsters workers, the company said Friday it will train non-union workers to try to circumvent a strike and keep operating.
Jesse Jackson to retire from Rainbow PUSH Coalition
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jesse Jackson to retire from Rainbow PUSH Coalition
July 14 (UPI) -- Rev. Jesse Jackson will retire from the Rainbow/Push Coalition, eight years after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, according to a spokesperson for the organization.
Police: Florida teen mother put fentanyl in baby's bottle before child's death
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police: Florida teen mother put fentanyl in baby's bottle before child's death
July 14 (UPI) -- A 9-month-old baby died after her 17-year-old Florida mom allegedly laced his bottle with fentanyl. She was arrested and told police she thought it was cocaine.
More emergency declarations in Vermont as 1 drowning victim identified
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
More emergency declarations in Vermont as 1 drowning victim identified
July 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Vermont said one person died this week at his flooded home. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden signed a disaster declaration to allow federal help in the hardest hit areas.
Trump lawyers again seek to block Georgia DA in election interference probe
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump lawyers again seek to block Georgia DA in election interference probe
July 14 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump on Friday made another push to block Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating him for claims of election interference.
House Republicans add culture-war measures to military budget
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House Republicans add culture-war measures to military budget
July 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed the annual defense policy bill by a narrow 219-210 vote, after several conservative amendments on abortion, climate change, and race and gender rights were added.
JPMorgan Chase profit jumps 67%, supported by its acquisition of First Republic Bank
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
JPMorgan Chase profit jumps 67%, supported by its acquisition of First Republic Bank
July 14 (UPI) -- JPMorgan Chase showed a 67% increase in second-quarter profit, though its top executive offered a mixed outlook on the road ahead.
SAG members join picket lines as stars support striking actors, writers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
SAG members join picket lines as stars support striking actors, writers
July 14 (UPI) -- Events like the Emmy Awards and the Comic-Con to sequels to Hollywood blockbusters "Avatar" and "Gladiator" look to be affected by the current actors and writers strikes.
Police identify Massapequa Park man as suspect in Long Island 'Gilgo 4' murder case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police identify Massapequa Park man as suspect in Long Island 'Gilgo 4' murder case
July 14 (UPI) -- Police said a person possibly connected to a series of murderers dating back to 2010 around Long Island was in custody Friday. The suspect is Rex Heurmann of Massapequa, Long Island, according to law enforcement sources.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden authorizes military to order up reservists for active duty in Europe
Biden authorizes military to order up reservists for active duty in Europe
Florida AG warns DOJ against investigating migrant flights
Florida AG warns DOJ against investigating migrant flights
Flower drawings 'vital' to development of Kew Gardens in London at risk of leaving Britain
Flower drawings 'vital' to development of Kew Gardens in London at risk of leaving Britain
Coroner: Lisa Marie Presley died from bowel obstruction
Coroner: Lisa Marie Presley died from bowel obstruction
Biden administration to forgive $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers
Biden administration to forgive $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement