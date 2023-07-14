Departing White House aide was crucial to success of multiple Biden initiatives

President Joe Biden's legislative affairs director, Louisa Terrell, is leaving her position, according to the White House. Terrell played an important role in getting support for key Biden legislation, including the Inflation Reduction Act, which has funded myriad infrastructure and environmental projects. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden's director of legislative affairs, Louisa Terrell, will leave her position, the White House said in a statement Friday. "Over the past two and a half years, Louisa has been instrumental in the historic, monumental, and life-changing legislation we have delivered to the American people," Biden said. Advertisement

"I have relied on Louisa for her wise counsel and her skill," the president said. "I have relied upon her to reflect my values. And I have relied upon her to deliver for the American people. Every step of the way, that's exactly what she has done."

Terrell, who served as an aide to President Biden when he was a senator, has served in the White House since the beginning of his administration.

Terrell played an important role in garnering support for key Biden legislation, including the Inflation Reduction Act, which has funded a wide swath of infrastructure and environmental projects.

"From the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act to the CIPS and Science Bill, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and the bipartisan budget agreement -- Louisa's steady hand and perseverance have consistently helped get priorities over the finish line," Biden said.

Biden said Terrell's efforts to secure the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and multiple other judicial nominees "has significantly furthered our work to build an administration and judicial benches at every level that look more like America."

More recently, Terrell was involved in negotiations with Republican lawmakers on the debt ceiling impasse.

Terrell has known Biden since she was 5 and was in the same Delaware kindergarten class as Biden's now-deceased son Beau.

"Jill and I extend our deepest gratitude to Louisa for her years of service to the American people," Biden said.

Terrell's departure is expected by the end of July.