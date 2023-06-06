Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 6, 2023 / 7:24 PM

Concessions made for bipartisan debt limit deal proving costly to many

By Simon Druker
1/4
The provisions of the new Fiscal Responsibility Act are becoming clearer, and they could end up negatively affecting hundreds of thousands of Americans relying on government assistance for food and for repaying their student loans. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The provisions of the new Fiscal Responsibility Act are becoming clearer, and they could end up negatively affecting hundreds of thousands of Americans relying on government assistance for food and for repaying their student loans. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- The provisions of the new Fiscal Responsibility Act are becoming clearer, and they could end up negatively affecting thousands of Americans relying on government assistance.

President Joe Biden signed the bill into law over the weekend, avoiding what would have been the United States' first-ever debt default.

Advertisement

The bill to temporarily suspend the U.S. debt ceiling passed the Senate by a vote of 63 to 36 before landing on Biden's desk.

Concessions made to gain Republican support in order to pass the bill will see interest payments restart on what had been temporarily halted student loan payments. Additionally, those concessions also will change the eligibility requirements to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, affecting hundreds of thousands of needy recipients.

RELATED Biden signs Fiscal Responsibility Act, officially ending the debt limit crisis

"We're cutting spending and bringing deficits down," Biden said at the time of the agreement's approval.

Advertisement

"And we protected important priorities from Social Security to Medicare to Medicaid to veterans to our transformational investments in infrastructure and clean energy," he said.

However, more than a half million Americans could lose their access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP provides nutrition benefits to supplement the budgets of needy families.

RELATED In speech to nation, Biden praises bipartisanship on deal that averted financial crisis

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank based in Washington, D.C., estimates about 750,000 Americans between the ages of 50 and 54 are at risk of losing their assistance. The new legislation expands working requirements for those seeking food assistance.

Those in that age group must prove they are working or attending training for 20 hours a week.

Work requirements already exist for those between 18 and 49 seeking SNAP benefits.

RELATED Gas prices at a standstill in an otherwise fluid market

"Numerous studies have shown that this requirement does not improve employment or earnings, but it does take away SNAP's food assistance from a substantial share of people who are subject to it," the report reads.

People who are homeless, veterans or were in the foster care system are exempt from the reporting requirements.

"You're not going to balance the budget, much less pay down the debt, through these kinds of changes," the center's Ed Bolen told NBC News in an interview.

Advertisement

"On the other hand, you're going to affect up to 750,000 low-income older Americans who need food assistance," he said.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans with student debt now have a date for when their interest rate payments will begin anew.

Payments including interest were initially paused in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic by then-president Donald Trump.

That grace period has continually been extended, most recently by Biden, despite growing calls to end the temporary stoppage.

The Biden administration agreed to hold off on further payment pauses as part of the debt ceiling deal.

That means millions of former students will need to resume paying those debts and interest payments, beginning in August.

As much as the debt-limit agreement affects average Americans, it has a political cost, too.

Across the aisle, several Republican lawmakers also are unhappy with the compromises made to reach a deal between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

On Tuesday, a number of Republicans belonging to the House Freedom Caucus voted against moving McCarthy's legislative agenda forward.

"Today we took down the rule because we're frustrated at the way this place is operating," Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

"We took a stand in January to end the era of the imperial speakership. We're concerned that the fundamental commitments that allowed Kevin McCarthy to assume the speakership have been violated as a consequence of the debt limit deal, and, you know, the answer for us is to reassert House conservatives as the appropriate coalition partner for our leadership, instead of them making common cause with Democrats."

Republican leadership was not aware how the vote would unfold ahead of time, CNN reported.

At a time when his House leadership position is again being questioned by some members in his own party, McCarthy also brushed off suggestions of creating a defense supplemental to bypass the debt ceiling legislation to increase military spending.

The idea was floated as a way to appease some Republicans that pointed out defense spending is actually decreasing when factoring in inflation.

"Why do you move to a supplemental when we just passed [an agreement]. If the idea of the supplemental is to go around the agreement we just came to, I think we've got to walk through appropriations," McCarthy told reporters Monday at the U.S. Capitol.

"There's a lot of places for reform where we can have a lot of savings," he said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Southern Poverty Law Center labels parents' rights groups extremist, anti-government
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Southern Poverty Law Center labels parents' rights groups extremist, anti-government
June 6 (UPI) -- The Southern Poverty Law Center released a report Tuesday, saying hate groups are on the rise and targeting public education through book bans and demonstrations, as the number of militia groups dropped last year.
Subpoena suggested for Harlan Crow over gifts to Justice Clarence Thomas
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Subpoena suggested for Harlan Crow over gifts to Justice Clarence Thomas
June 6 (UPI) -- The Senate Finance Committee is considering a subpoena for Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow over his relationship with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Chris Christie set to launch campaign for Republican presidential nomination
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Chris Christie set to launch campaign for Republican presidential nomination
June 6 (UPI) -- Another former ally of Donald Trump will contend with him for the Republican nomination for president as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie launched his second campaign on Tuesday.
Canadian wildfires cause unhealthy air conditions in large parts of United States
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Canadian wildfires cause unhealthy air conditions in large parts of United States
June 6 (UPI) -- Several states are facing unhealthy air conditions Tuesday under the haze produced by Canadian wildfires while dry conditions spark more fire concerns.
NOAA announces $2.6 billion to protect coastal communities
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NOAA announces $2.6 billion to protect coastal communities
June 6 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has announced a new $2.6 billion initiative to protect coastal communities.
Judge blocks new Florida law that bans gender-affirming care for minors
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge blocks new Florida law that bans gender-affirming care for minors
June 6 (UPI) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday halted the state's ban on gender affirming care, saying Florida has prohibited the treatments even when medically appropriate.
Judge orders names released of Rep. George Santos bail backers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge orders names released of Rep. George Santos bail backers
June 6 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Tuesday ordered the names to be released of whoever is responsible for posting the half-million-dollar bail for Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y.
Missouri to go forward with execution of Michael Tisius
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Missouri to go forward with execution of Michael Tisius
June 6 (UPI) -- Michael Tisius, 42, was convicted of killing two Randolph County jail guards in 2000 while attempting to break out inmate Roy Vance. He was sentenced in 2010.
Cuba Gooding Jr. settles civil rape case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Cuba Gooding Jr. settles civil rape case
June 6 (UPI) -- Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. settled a federal civil lawsuit on Tuesday that accused him of rape, allowing him to dodge a trial that was scheduled to start the same day.
Energy Department revises forecast for gasoline prices higher
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Energy Department revises forecast for gasoline prices higher
June 6 (UPI) -- An increase in domestic consumption and the potential for elevated crude oil prices led to a near-2% upward revision in the forecast for the consumer price for gasoline, the U.S. Energy Department reported Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas sheriff recommends criminal charges after migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
Texas sheriff recommends criminal charges after migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
Skeletal remains found on Virginia construction site belong to child from 1800s
Skeletal remains found on Virginia construction site belong to child from 1800s
Major dam in Russia-occupied Ukraine destroyed; thousands evacuated
Major dam in Russia-occupied Ukraine destroyed; thousands evacuated
Iran unveils homegrown defense shield-busting hypersonic missile
Iran unveils homegrown defense shield-busting hypersonic missile
Missouri to go forward with execution of Michael Tisius
Missouri to go forward with execution of Michael Tisius
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement