Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 13, 2023 / 5:01 AM

University of Idaho delays demolishing home where students were killed

By Darryl Coote
The University of Idaho said it is delaying the demolition of a residence in the town of Moscow where four students were killed until October. File Photo courtesy of Moscow Police/Facebook
The University of Idaho said it is delaying the demolition of a residence in the town of Moscow where four students were killed until October. File Photo courtesy of Moscow Police/Facebook

July 13 (UPI) -- The demolition of an Idaho residence where four university students were found murdered in the town of Moscow in November has been delayed for three months, officials said.

Announcing the delay Wednesday, the University of Idaho said the pause would remain in place until October when Bryan Kohberger is due to stand trial for the fatal November stabbings of Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.

Advertisement

"We know that every action and decision around this horrific incident is painful and invokes emotions," University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a statement. "This is why every decision we have made this far is with the families of the victims and our students in mind.

"While we look forward to removing this grim reminder of this tragedy, we feel holding until October is the right thing to do."

RELATED Idaho to seek death penalty against Bryan Kohberger in fatal student stabbings

Green had announced plans in February to demolish the home, which the residence's owner had given to the university. The school said that removing the structure was a step in the healing process, while also preventing efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene.

Advertisement

However, the planned demolition was called off after some family members of the victims protested. Attorney Shanon Gray, who represents the Goncalves' family, told NBC News that waiting until after the trial to tear down the house "would honor the families' wishes and support the judicial process."

"The home itself has enormous evidentiary value as well as being the largest and one of the most important pieces of evidence in the cast," Gray said, arguing that the home should remain standing in case it is needed during the trial.

RELATED Court records: DNA on crime-scene evidence matches that of suspect Bryan Kohberger

In an email to students and faculty obtained by The New York Times, Green on Wednesday said he was trying to respect the wishes of the victims' families as well as the desires of students who view the residence daily.

"We still fully expect to demolish the house," he said. "But we believe leaving the house standing, for now, is the right course to take."

The university said crews began removing personal items of the victims from the house earlier this month and is working to return them "discretely and respectfully" to the families in the coming weeks.

RELATED Grand jury indicts Idaho stabbing death suspect Bryan Kohberger

It added that the house has been released by the court and that neither the prosecution nor defense attorneys oppose its destruction.

Advertisement

Preparations for its destruction, including lead and asbestos abatement, will continue amid the delay, it said.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University, has been accused of killing the four students in a Nov. 13 predawn attack and has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

He was arrested Dec. 30 in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains following a six-week manhunt.

His trial is scheduled to start Oct. 2, and if convicted, prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty.

Latest Headlines

Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport
July 13 (UPI) -- Tornados touched down Wednesday evening in Chicago, including near the city's international airport.
Additional homes in landslide-affected California community evacuated
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Additional homes in landslide-affected California community evacuated
July 13 (UPI) -- Additional homes in an affluent Southern California neighborhood impacted by a landslide have been ordered to evacuate, officials said.
Severe turbulence injures 4 as Allegiant flight lands in Florida
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Severe turbulence injures 4 as Allegiant flight lands in Florida
July 13 (UPI) -- Severe turbulence on an Allegiant Air flight from North Carolina to Florida injured two passengers and two crew members Wednesday as the Airbus A320 landed in Clearwater.
Ex-Minneapolis police officer sentenced for fatal high-speed crash
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-Minneapolis police officer sentenced for fatal high-speed crash
July 13 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer has been sentenced to nearly nine months behind bars after pleading guilty to killing a man with his squad car while in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in 2021.
Driver fleeing police near White House strikes pedestrians, killing 1
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Driver fleeing police near White House strikes pedestrians, killing 1
July 12 (UPI) -- A driver fleeing a traffic stop near the National Mall struck pedestrians at an intersection Wednesday afternoon, killing one person and injuring another, authorities said, as police continue to search for the suspect.
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
July 12 (UPI) -- A five-time Broadway actor who played Judas in a national tour of Jesus Christ Superstar before his arrest for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been acquitted.
Donald Trump supporter Ray Epps sues Fox News for defamation
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Donald Trump supporter Ray Epps sues Fox News for defamation
July 12 (UPI) -- Pro-Trump protester Ray Epps, who found himself at the center of a right-wing conspiracy after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News and former host Tucker Carlson.
Praising Bob Iger's 'unparalleled ability,' Disney extends his contract 2 years
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Praising Bob Iger's 'unparalleled ability,' Disney extends his contract 2 years
July 12 (UPI) -- The Walt Disney Company will extend chief executive officer Bob Iger's tenure through 2026 in a contract deal announced Wednesday that will keep the CEO on board two years longer than expected.
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
July 12 (UPI) -- A Michigan hair salon whose owner made anti-transgender remarks online and may have attended the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been dropped by the beauty product line Jack Winn Pro.
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
July 12 (UPI) -- San Francisco's Anchor Brewing, considered the first craft brewery in the United States, will close its doors after 127 years in business.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. announces new rule to cut hydrofluorocarbons by 40%
U.S. announces new rule to cut hydrofluorocarbons by 40%
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Three killed in Illinois Greyhound bus crash
Three killed in Illinois Greyhound bus crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement