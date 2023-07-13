University of Idaho delays demolishing home where students were killed

The University of Idaho said it is delaying the demolition of a residence in the town of Moscow where four students were killed until October. File Photo courtesy of Moscow Police/Facebook

July 13 (UPI) -- The demolition of an Idaho residence where four university students were found murdered in the town of Moscow in November has been delayed for three months, officials said. Announcing the delay Wednesday, the University of Idaho said the pause would remain in place until October when Bryan Kohberger is due to stand trial for the fatal November stabbings of Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20. Advertisement

"We know that every action and decision around this horrific incident is painful and invokes emotions," University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a statement. "This is why every decision we have made this far is with the families of the victims and our students in mind.

"While we look forward to removing this grim reminder of this tragedy, we feel holding until October is the right thing to do."

RELATED Idaho to seek death penalty against Bryan Kohberger in fatal student stabbings

Green had announced plans in February to demolish the home, which the residence's owner had given to the university. The school said that removing the structure was a step in the healing process, while also preventing efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene.

Advertisement

However, the planned demolition was called off after some family members of the victims protested. Attorney Shanon Gray, who represents the Goncalves' family, told NBC News that waiting until after the trial to tear down the house "would honor the families' wishes and support the judicial process."

"The home itself has enormous evidentiary value as well as being the largest and one of the most important pieces of evidence in the cast," Gray said, arguing that the home should remain standing in case it is needed during the trial.

In an email to students and faculty obtained by The New York Times, Green on Wednesday said he was trying to respect the wishes of the victims' families as well as the desires of students who view the residence daily.

"We still fully expect to demolish the house," he said. "But we believe leaving the house standing, for now, is the right course to take."

The university said crews began removing personal items of the victims from the house earlier this month and is working to return them "discretely and respectfully" to the families in the coming weeks.

RELATED Grand jury indicts Idaho stabbing death suspect Bryan Kohberger

It added that the house has been released by the court and that neither the prosecution nor defense attorneys oppose its destruction.

Advertisement

Preparations for its destruction, including lead and asbestos abatement, will continue amid the delay, it said.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University, has been accused of killing the four students in a Nov. 13 predawn attack and has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

He was arrested Dec. 30 in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains following a six-week manhunt.

His trial is scheduled to start Oct. 2, and if convicted, prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty.