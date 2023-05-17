Grand jury indicts Idaho stabbing death suspect Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, is seen in this photo provided by the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, on December 30, 2022. A grand jury in Idaho indicted him, officials said on Wednesday. File Photo by Monroe County Correctional Facility/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- The suspect in the brutal stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last year was indicted by a county grand jury there on charges including first-degree murder. The Latah County district clerk and an Idaho Supreme Court spokesperson confirmed a multicount indictment against Bryan Kohberger, 28, which remained sealed. It is expected to remain sealed until Monday when Kohberger is expected to give a formal plea in the case. Advertisement

The counts are in connection with the deaths that rocked the college town of Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is a doctoral student in the criminal justice and criminology department at Washington State University. Authorities have been tight-lipped about what led them to Kohberger and other details.

He was arrested by authorities at his parent's home in Pennsylvania after an intensive investigation of the deaths in Moscow. Authorities found roommates Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, stabbed to death at an off-campus house.

Prosecutors originally set a preliminary hearing for Kohberger for next month after his arrest in December on four counts of first-degree murder and burglary. Prosecutors, though, opted to impanel a grand jury, bypassing a hearing that could have publicly revealed their evidence against Kohberger.

In March, authorities released documents saying they found a handgun and empty magazines when he was arrested in December at his parent's home. Detectives took computers, clothing, a black face mask and gloves at the home.

They also seized and searched Kohberger's white Hyundai Elantra from the family home in Monroe County.

