Serbian intelligence chief sanctioned over corruption, ties to Russia

Aleksandar Vulin, former Serbian interior minister and current head of the country’s Security Intelligence Agency, is now under sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed Tuesday. File Photo by Andrej Cukic/EPA-EFE

July 11 (UPI) -- A Serbian politician currently serving as the head of the country's Security Intelligence Agency is now under sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed Tuesday. The sanctions against Aleksandar Vulin are being conducted through the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control and are in response to corruption allegations and ties to an already-sanctioned Serbian arms dealer.

Vulin was appointed last December and has opposed sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.

He previously served as Serbia's interior minister.

American officials contend Vulin, 50, is responsible for facilitating activities to the benefit of Russia.

The Treasury accuses him of involvement in organized crime, illegal narcotics operations and misusing public office.

Vulin maintains a "mutually beneficial relationship" with Slobodan Tesic, a Serbian arms dealer also under sanctions by the Treasury.

"He has used his public positions to support Russia, facilitating Russia's malign activities that degrade the security and stability of the Western Balkans and providing Russia a platform to further its influence in the region," the Treasury said in a statement.

Vulin's agency and former ministry are not being targeted for sanctions.

"[The] Treasury will not hesitate to target actors that abuse their positions for personal gain while undermining effective and democratic governance in the Western Balkans," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement.

"Today's action holds accountable Aleksander Vulin for his corrupt and destabilizing acts that have also facilitated Russia's malign activities in the region."

The sanctions cover all property in the United States owned or controlled by Vulin, as well as financial accounts.