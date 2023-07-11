Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 11, 2023 / 10:40 AM

OPEC exports were strong, up 8.8% in 2022

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
OPEC in a statistical review of the market in 2022 said its member states saw a near-10% increase in crude oil exports relative to 2021 levels. OPEC production restraint this year could drive oil prices higher. File photo by Mohamed Messar/EPA-EFE
OPEC in a statistical review of the market in 2022 said its member states saw a near-10% increase in crude oil exports relative to 2021 levels. OPEC production restraint this year could drive oil prices higher. File photo by Mohamed Messar/EPA-EFE

July 11 (UPI) -- In a statistical review of 2022, and amid expectations of a tighter market in the second half of the year, OPEC said Tuesday its exports were strong, but remained below pre-pandemic levels.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published an annual review on trends among member states for 2022. The core members exported an average of 21.39 million barrel of crude oil per day last year, an 8.8% increase from the prior year, though that was still below pre-pandemic levels.

Advertisement

Following what OPEC said was a prevailing trend, the bulk of those barrels targeted the economies of Asia, which accounted for about 71% of total exports.

Europe, which scrambled for alternative resources after war-related sanctions sidelined waterborne exports from Russia, took in 18% more crude oil from OPEC members during the prior year to average 3.9 million bpd.

RELATED OPEC: Oil demand to reach 110 million barrels by 2045

The Americas took in only 1 million bpd from OPEC members last year, though that marked a 14% increase from 2021 levels. For the U.S. market, Canada is by far the leading exporter of crude oil.

OPEC production decisions rest with the core members and a handful of non-member state allies coordinated under a group dubbed OPEC+. Russia, a major oil producer in its own right, was able to pull off a market coup of sorts by gaining a seat at the OPEC+ table.

Advertisement

Both Russia and Saudi Arabia have been reigning in production, ostensibly to support broader market stability. Saudi Arabia, however, needs the price of Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, to average $80 per barrel to balance its book. Russia needs whatever it can get to pad its war chest.

RELATED Saudi Arabia slashes oil production as OPEC+ stays pat

Brent opened trading on Wall Street at around $78 per barrel. Brent was trading at $114 per barrel this time last year.

"It has become blatantly obvious that Saudi Arabia and Russia believe oil revenues can be maximized more effectively by reducing output and achieving higher prices than vice versa," Tamas Varga, an analyst at London oil broker PVM, said in an emailed market report. "It is also evident that current price levels are deemed unacceptable."

Elsewhere on the supply side, OPEC said total global crude oil reserves stood at 1.5 trillion barrels, a 1.1% increase from 2021 levels.

RELATED Ahead of key OPEC+ meeting, U.S. data points to resilient energy demand

On demand, OPEC said the appetite for crude oil increased 2.6% from 2021 levels to reach 99.56 million bpd on average last year. Demand increased in "almost every region," OPEC said.

China, the world's second-largest economy behind the United States, lifted its pandemic restrictions at the start of the year, though its growth trajectory has been slower than expected.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

California-based Oklo aims to kickstart nuclear fusion with recycled fuels
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
California-based Oklo aims to kickstart nuclear fusion with recycled fuels
July 11 (UPI) -- U.S. fission technology company Oklo said Tuesday it would merge with an acquisition company in an effort to develop an emission-free source of energy for consumers and pursue a recycling service for nuclear fuel.
Trump lawyers seek to delay classified documents trial until after 2024 election
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump lawyers seek to delay classified documents trial until after 2024 election
July 11 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's lawyers argued in a new court filing that the criminal trial over Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents should be delayed until after next year's presidential election.
White House plan aims to tackle overdoses from fentanyl-xylazine mix
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House plan aims to tackle overdoses from fentanyl-xylazine mix
July 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced a plan Tuesday to reduce overdose deaths by the deadly mix of fentanyl and the animal tranquilizer xylazine by 15% over the next three years.
Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
July 11 (UPI) -- Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is scheduled to be released from prison two years earlier than expected, according to prison records.
Residents evacuated as landslide threatens Southern California homes
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Residents evacuated as landslide threatens Southern California homes
July 11 (UPI) -- The residents of a dozen homes in an affluent Southern California neighborhood have been ordered to evacuate after a landslide over the weekend has severely damaged their homes.
2 men arrested near Puerto Rico with 65 bricks of cocaine in boat
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
2 men arrested near Puerto Rico with 65 bricks of cocaine in boat
July 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have arrested two men in a boat near Puerto Rico with 65 bricks of cocaine valued at some $1.4 million in their vessel.
U.S. Air Force suspends personnel moves, bonuses over funding shortfall
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. Air Force suspends personnel moves, bonuses over funding shortfall
July 11 (UPI) -- A funding shortfall, due to higher-than-expected costs, is forcing the U.S. Air Force to suspend thousands of airmen's moves and bonuses through September.
Escaped California murder suspect recaptured; probe launched into his escape
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Escaped California murder suspect recaptured; probe launched into his escape
July 10 (UPI) -- A northern California inmate, accused of murder and hunted by police since he fled their custody over the weekend, has been recaptured, according to authorities.
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
July 10 (UPI) -- Gal Luft, director of the nonprofit think tank the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, has been charged with arms trafficking, making false statements and advancing the interests of China.
Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds
July 10 (UPI) -- A recently re-elected Louisiana police chief has been found guilty of stealing COVID-19 funds, drugs and money confiscated in narcotics investigations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
Lower U.S. gasoline prices may be their own undoing
Lower U.S. gasoline prices may be their own undoing
Norway's DNO claims largest hydrocarbon discovery in 10 years
Norway's DNO claims largest hydrocarbon discovery in 10 years
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement