President Joe Biden announced Friday a series of new executive actions that seek to rein in surprise billing by health insurers, diminish medical debt, and eliminate hidden fees that continue to squeeze consumers. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a series of new executive actions Friday that seek to rein in surprise billing by health insurers, diminish medical debt and eliminate hidden fees that continue to squeeze consumers. The administration will release guidance on the proposed policies that seek to crack down on scam insurance policies and ambush medical bills that impact millions of Americans every month while flouting federal consumer protections, the White House said in a statement. Advertisement

The proposed rules also seek to close a federal loophole that has allowed companies to trick taxpayers into buying junk insurance products that provide little or no coverage, the White House said.

Biden's directive would require insurers to provide full disclosure about the limits of these short-term health insurance plans that "leave families surprised by thousands of dollars in medical expenses," the White House said.

Advertisement

"New guidance will help stop providers from gaming the system by evading the surprise billing rules with creative contractual loopholes that still leave consumers with unexpected costs," the White House said.

The plan includes new steps to protect patients from dubious insurance products that have saddled consumers with unfair medical debt through a loophole in the Affordable Care Act.

Biden is ordering various federal agencies to work together to investigate whether healthcare providers and other third parties have broken the law by encouraging consumers to sign up for junk insurance products.

The effort will also focus on medical credit cards and loans that often lead to higher costs without consumers fully understanding the risks, the White House said.

Biden is also calling for new limits on bank fees for bounced checks and account overdrafts, which would save consumers more than $5 billion a year, the White House said.

Under the new rules, airlines would also be required to disclose all fees up front, and eliminate family seating fees. Biden also wants to weed out hidden junk fees for concert and sports tickets.

RELATED State ballot initiatives on abortion could drive 2024 turnout

Meanwhile, the White House blamed the previous administration for ambiguous policies that have allowed insurance companies to refuse coverage to patients with pre-existing conditions.

Advertisement

Biden was seeking to close the loophole that has allowed insurers to take advantage of the "in-network" designation by claiming certain health facilities were technically "out-of-network" -- exposing patients to higher costs for hospital visits.

"The administration today is making clear this is not allowed under federal law," the White House said. "Healthcare services provided by these providers are either out-of-network and subject to the surprise billing protections, or they are in-network and subject to the ACA's annual limitation on cost-sharing, further protecting consumers from excessive out-of-pocket costs."

A report due out Friday from the Department of Health and Human Services is expected to show that nearly 19 million seniors and other Part D beneficiaries would save $400 per year on prescription drugs under Biden's $2,000 out-of-pocket cap.

Last week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released revised guidance as part of a plan to lower prescription drug prices for seniors beginning in September.

The $35 monthly cap on insulin for Medicare Part B beneficiaries also went into effect, helping 1.5 million diabetics save hundreds of dollars per month on the drug.