Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 7, 2023 / 8:13 AM

Joe Biden announces new crackdown on surprise medical bills, junk fees

By A.L. Lee
President Joe Biden announced Friday a series of new executive actions that seek to rein in surprise billing by health insurers, diminish medical debt, and eliminate hidden fees that continue to squeeze consumers. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
President Joe Biden announced Friday a series of new executive actions that seek to rein in surprise billing by health insurers, diminish medical debt, and eliminate hidden fees that continue to squeeze consumers. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a series of new executive actions Friday that seek to rein in surprise billing by health insurers, diminish medical debt and eliminate hidden fees that continue to squeeze consumers.

The administration will release guidance on the proposed policies that seek to crack down on scam insurance policies and ambush medical bills that impact millions of Americans every month while flouting federal consumer protections, the White House said in a statement.

Advertisement

The proposed rules also seek to close a federal loophole that has allowed companies to trick taxpayers into buying junk insurance products that provide little or no coverage, the White House said.

Biden's directive would require insurers to provide full disclosure about the limits of these short-term health insurance plans that "leave families surprised by thousands of dollars in medical expenses," the White House said.

Advertisement

"New guidance will help stop providers from gaming the system by evading the surprise billing rules with creative contractual loopholes that still leave consumers with unexpected costs," the White House said.

The plan includes new steps to protect patients from dubious insurance products that have saddled consumers with unfair medical debt through a loophole in the Affordable Care Act.

Biden is ordering various federal agencies to work together to investigate whether healthcare providers and other third parties have broken the law by encouraging consumers to sign up for junk insurance products.

RELATED Arizona governor OKs over-the-counter birth control

The effort will also focus on medical credit cards and loans that often lead to higher costs without consumers fully understanding the risks, the White House said.

Biden is also calling for new limits on bank fees for bounced checks and account overdrafts, which would save consumers more than $5 billion a year, the White House said.

Under the new rules, airlines would also be required to disclose all fees up front, and eliminate family seating fees. Biden also wants to weed out hidden junk fees for concert and sports tickets.

RELATED State ballot initiatives on abortion could drive 2024 turnout

Meanwhile, the White House blamed the previous administration for ambiguous policies that have allowed insurance companies to refuse coverage to patients with pre-existing conditions.

Advertisement

Biden was seeking to close the loophole that has allowed insurers to take advantage of the "in-network" designation by claiming certain health facilities were technically "out-of-network" -- exposing patients to higher costs for hospital visits.

"The administration today is making clear this is not allowed under federal law," the White House said. "Healthcare services provided by these providers are either out-of-network and subject to the surprise billing protections, or they are in-network and subject to the ACA's annual limitation on cost-sharing, further protecting consumers from excessive out-of-pocket costs."

A report due out Friday from the Department of Health and Human Services is expected to show that nearly 19 million seniors and other Part D beneficiaries would save $400 per year on prescription drugs under Biden's $2,000 out-of-pocket cap.

Last week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released revised guidance as part of a plan to lower prescription drug prices for seniors beginning in September.

The $35 monthly cap on insulin for Medicare Part B beneficiaries also went into effect, helping 1.5 million diabetics save hundreds of dollars per month on the drug.

Read More

President Biden assails trickle-down economics, touts his policies to boost middle class

Latest Headlines

Massive dust cloud heading toward U.S. may dim sky
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Massive dust cloud heading toward U.S. may dim sky
Outbursts of Canadian wildfire smoke have filled the sky over the eastern United States in recent weeks, but a new airborne danger from a different source is approaching from the tropics.
Arizona governor OKs over-the-counter birth control
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Arizona governor OKs over-the-counter birth control
July 7 (UPI) -- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has announced that adults will soon be able to access over-the-counter contraception at pharmacies statewide.
Pentagon calls on Russia to stop 'reckless behavior' in Syria
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Pentagon calls on Russia to stop 'reckless behavior' in Syria
July 7 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has called on Russia to stop its "reckless behavior" in Syria after Russian jets harassed U.S. drones causing them to take evasive measures.
Buses collide in Manhattan, injuring dozens
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Buses collide in Manhattan, injuring dozens
July 7 (UPI) -- Dozens of people were injured when two buses collided in Manhattan on Thursday evening, authorities said.
Wisconsin governor uses sneaky editing trick to fund public education until 2425
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Wisconsin governor uses sneaky editing trick to fund public education until 2425
July 6 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, used a sneaky editing trick allowed by state law to amend the state's biennial budget to fund public education for the next 400 years.
California asks DOJ to investigate Florida for migrant shipping scheme
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
California asks DOJ to investigate Florida for migrant shipping scheme
July 6 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked Merrick Garland, the attorney general of the United States, to investigate rival state Florida over its migrant shipping scheme.
Casey DeSantis launches national Mamas for DeSantis movement in Iowa
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Casey DeSantis launches national Mamas for DeSantis movement in Iowa
JOHNSTON, Iowa, July 6 (UPI) -- Florida first lady Casey DeSantis revived a 2022 state campaign movement on a national scale Thursday, launching Mamas for DeSantis in Iowa to drum up support for her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign.
Iowa teen sentenced to life for killing Spanish teacher over failing grade
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Iowa teen sentenced to life for killing Spanish teacher over failing grade
July 6 (UPI) -- One of two Iowa teens convicted of murdering their Spanish teacher, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 35 years.
Hurricane researchers revise forecast, say 'above-average' storm season ahead
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Hurricane researchers revise forecast, say 'above-average' storm season ahead
July 6 (UPI) -- Hurricane researchers are now predicting an "above-average" season with at least four major hurricanes and 18 named storms after record-warm sea surface temperatures were recorded following previous predictions.
Sources say Marjorie Taylor Greene voted out of House Freedom Caucus
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Sources say Marjorie Taylor Greene voted out of House Freedom Caucus
July 6 (UPI) -- Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was removed from the House Freedom Caucus last month, several media outlets reported on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
Wednesday topped record for hottest day ever, climate data show
Wednesday topped record for hottest day ever, climate data show
QAnon leader dies; in 2021, he told followers JFK and son would appear in Dallas
QAnon leader dies; in 2021, he told followers JFK and son would appear in Dallas
Sources say Marjorie Taylor Greene voted out of House Freedom Caucus
Sources say Marjorie Taylor Greene voted out of House Freedom Caucus
Two firefighters killed while fighting cargo ship fire in New Jersey
Two firefighters killed while fighting cargo ship fire in New Jersey
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement