Arizona governor OKs over-the-counter birth control

July 7 (UPI) -- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has announced that adults will soon be able to access over-the-counter contraception at pharmacies statewide. The Democratic governor announced the expanded access to birth control in a statement Thursday, continuing a series of actions she has taken in recent weeks to protect access to contraception and abortion. Advertisement

"Reproductive freedom is critical to the individuals and families working hard to create a life for themselves in Arizona," she said.

The order is effective immediately. To receive contraception at pharmacies without a doctor's prescription, one must be at least 18 years old and complete a screening and blood pressure test, Hobbs' office said.

"We are building an Arizona for everyone, which means ensuring people across the state have what they need to live a free and healthy life," Hobbs said. "I will never stop fighting to protect freedoms for Arizonans and standing up to the extremists who threaten access to the basic healthcare our families rely on."

The announcement comes amid a conservative effort to restrict and ban access to contraception and abortion nationwide.

In Arizona, Hobbs has employed her governor powers to protect that access, including two weeks ago when she signed an executive order aimed at preventing abortion-related prosecutions in the state and aiding women from out-of-state who come to Arizona for the controversial medical procedure.

The executive order, signed June 23, prohibits local prosecutors from leveling abortion-related charges as well as directs state agencies to not cooperate with out-of-state criminal investigations concerning reproductive healthcare.

The sweeping order also directs Arizona to decline potential extradition requests from other states that seek to prosecute those who have received an abortion and creates a council to recommend ways to expand access to sexual and reproductive healthcare in Arizona.

Hobbs has also backed the Arizona Right to Contraception Act.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Arizona is one of 20 states that have implemented regulations that allow pharmacists to dispense U.S. Food and drug Administration-approved contraceptions.

"This will be life-changing for so many people," Arizona State Rep. Analise Ortiz tweeted Thursday in response to the expanded access to birth control. "Contraception is essential healthcare."

