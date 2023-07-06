Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 6, 2023 / 5:29 PM

Democratic senators call out Bed Bath & Beyond on severance pay, more

By Simon Druker
1/3
Two U.S. senators are criticizing Bed Bath &amp; Beyond, calling out the recently-bankrupt retail giant for purportedly not issuing severance pay to thousands of now-former employees. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Two U.S. senators are criticizing Bed Bath & Beyond, calling out the recently-bankrupt retail giant for purportedly not issuing severance pay to thousands of now-former employees. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Two U.S. senators are blasting Bed Bath & Beyond, calling out the recently bankrupt retail giant for purportedly not issuing severance pay to thousands of now-former employees.

In an open letter to the company's CEO Sue Grove, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., accuse the company's executives of pocketing millions in bonuses ahead of the bankruptcy while failing to properly take care of their employees.

Advertisement

"We are writing today regarding recent reports that Bed Bath & Beyond failed to pay severance to thousands of workers that lost their jobs during the store closures leading up to the company's bankruptcy, despite rewarding executives and shareholders with billions of dollars of stock buybacks over the last two decades," reads the letter, co-signed by Booker and Warren.

"As a result, the workers who ran your business, staffed your retail stores, and fulfilled online orders are being forced to shoulder the brunt of the losses, while shareholders and some executives walk away unscathed. We are seeking further information about Bed Bath & efforts to evade severance pay for its workers, and its plans to treat workers fairly."

Advertisement

The company's corporate headquarters is in Booker's home state of New Jersey.

The two senators also point out Bed Bath & Beyond conducted $1.8 billion worth of share buybacks dating back to 2009, "taking on more and more debt to pay your shareholders even as your core business suffered."

Booker and Warren also unleashed a series of questions for Grove, asking how many of the chain's employees were let go with various amounts of notice. They also demanded to see the store's policy on matching 401k contributions.

RELATED Struggling EV-maker Lordstown files for bankruptcy, sues backer

The store announced it was laying off 1,295 employees in mid-April, ahead of new laws meant to protect workers coming into effect in New Jersey.

Public pressure later forced management to issue severance to those employees based on seniority.

Founded in Springfield Township, N.J. in 1971, Bed Bath & Beyond succumbed to the pressures of online shopping, in April filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections.

At the time, the company said it would shortly begin "winding down" operations.

In its bankruptcy filing statement, the company said it had more than $5.2 billion in liabilities, compared to $4.4 billion worth of assets.

In late June, online retailer Overstock announced it was buying all Bed Bath & Beyond intellectual property for $21.5 million, as part of the later's bankruptcy proceedings.

Advertisement

Utah-based Overstock plans to relaunch the Bed Bath & Beyond brand online.

Read More

Overstock to relaunch Bed Bath & Beyond after buying intellectual property Congressional Democrats introduce bill for federal ban of conversion therapy Lowell Weicker, former Republican governor of Connecticut, dies

Latest Headlines

In Florida, GOP presidential candidates face loyalty pledge to get on state ballot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In Florida, GOP presidential candidates face loyalty pledge to get on state ballot
July 6 (UPI) -- The Florida Republican Party will require GOP presidential candidates to sign a loyalty pledge to get on the state's March 19 primary ballot.
After deadly submersible implosion, OceanGate says it is suspending operations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
After deadly submersible implosion, OceanGate says it is suspending operations
July 6 (UPI) -- OceanGate said in an announcement on its website Thursday that it is suspending operations in the wake of its submersible's implosion during a deep dive to the Titanic, which killed five people.
Joe Biden in S.C.: 'Bidenomics' investing in restoring American dream
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Joe Biden in S.C.: 'Bidenomics' investing in restoring American dream
July 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden used a trip to South Carolina on Thursday to tout the real world benefits of "Bidenomics," massive investments across the country that he said are creating jobs at a rapid pace.
In China, Treasury's Janet Yellen touts 'opportunity to communicate'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
In China, Treasury's Janet Yellen touts 'opportunity to communicate'
July 6 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in China on Thursday for a four-day visit where she will discuss trade and economic issues with high-level Chinese officials.
NOAA awards $624.6 million contract for new research ships to map ocean floor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NOAA awards $624.6 million contract for new research ships to map ocean floor
July 6 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has awarded a $624.6 million contract to a Louisiana ship builder to develop at least two new advanced oceanographic research vessels.
Americans have little faith in nation's societal institutions, Gallup Poll suggests
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Americans have little faith in nation's societal institutions, Gallup Poll suggests
July 6 (UPI) -- After a significant decline in faith in societal institutions in the United States last year, Gallup said on Thursday those numbers have not changed very much.
U.S. job openings fell to 9.8M in May; new unemployment claims rose 12,000 last week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. job openings fell to 9.8M in May; new unemployment claims rose 12,000 last week
July 6 (UPI) -- Job openings in the United States fell to 9.8 million in May, while new unemployment applications were on the rise last week, according to data released Thursday
Dallas Fed president: Inflation, labor trends may call for more restrictive monetary policy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dallas Fed president: Inflation, labor trends may call for more restrictive monetary policy
July 6 (UPI) -- Lorie Logan, a voting member at the Fed and the president of the central bank in Dallas, said Thursday that inflationary data and labor trends suggest further rate hikes may be necessary to cool the economy.
U.S. mortgage applications down 4.4% from previous week, lowest level in a month
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. mortgage applications down 4.4% from previous week, lowest level in a month
July 6 (UPI) -- Seasonally adjusted U.S. mortgage applications dropped by 4.4% from a week earlier, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's Market Composite Index for the week ending June 30.
Aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Trump classified documents case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Trump classified documents case
July 6 (UPI) -- Donald Trump aide Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty Thursday on charges related to the former president's handling classified documents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body of missing 2-year-old Lansing girl found
Body of missing 2-year-old Lansing girl found
'Peaky Blinders' creators blast DeSantis for copyright violation in controversial ad
'Peaky Blinders' creators blast DeSantis for copyright violation in controversial ad
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
At White House, Uyghurs protest Chinese 'genocide' on anniversary of massacre
At White House, Uyghurs protest Chinese 'genocide' on anniversary of massacre
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement