April 23 (UPI) -- The home goods retail giant Bed, Bath & Beyond announced Sunday that the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections and that operations were "winding down." The company made the announcement in a banner on its website. Advertisement

"Thank you to all of our loyal customers. We have made the difficult decision to begin winding down our operations. Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores and websites are open and serving customers," the statement reads.

The company also linked to the bankruptcy documents the company and 73 affiliated debtors filed Sunday in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

The documents show that Bed, Bath & Beyond's Harmon stores have also filed for bankruptcy.

In its bankruptcy filing, the company said that it had assets worth over $4.4 billion with liabilities of more than $5.2 billion.

The company said that store closing sales will begin Wednesday as Bed, Bath & Beyond begins liquidating its inventory while closing stores.

"We encourage you to come shop for your favorite products while merchandise selection is best," the company said in an FAQ for customers.

The company said that customers can continue shopping online "at this time" and using its Bed, Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby apps.

Customers with rewards under the company's Welcome Rewards program can redeem them until May 15. Gift cards can be used through May 8.