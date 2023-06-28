Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 28, 2023 / 4:59 PM

Lowell Weicker, former Republican governor of Connecticut, dies

By Simon Druker
Former Connecticut Gov. Lowell Weicker (R), the last Republican to hold the office, died at the age of 92, his family confirmed on Thursday. File Photo by Leighton Mark/UPI
Former Connecticut Gov. Lowell Weicker (R), the last Republican to hold the office, died at the age of 92, his family confirmed on Thursday. File Photo by Leighton Mark/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Former Connecticut Gov. Lowell Weicker died at age 92, his family confirmed Thursday.

Weicker also represented Connecticut in the Senate and was the state's last Republican governor.

Advertisement

He retired from politics in January 1995, after serving as the state's 85th governor.

Weicker moved to Greenwich., Conn., in 1958 after obtaining his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. He had attended Yale before that.

By 1963 he'd left private practice and secured the Republican nomination for first selectman, the town's top elected official. He then beat Democrat Lawrence Maloney in the general election.

Weicker died in Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, Conn. His family did not give a cause of death.

During his time in the Senate, Weicker helped co-author the Americans with Disabilities Act.

He also ignited massive protests at the state Capitol in Hartford when as governor he managed to introduce a tax on wages.

As a first-term Senator, Weicker was the first Republican on a panel conducting televised hearings into the Watergate scandal to call for the resignation of former president Richard Nixon.

Well into his retirement in 2005, Weicker admitted during an interview he would consider one final political campaign but only under the right circumstances.

Advertisement

Weicker said he would stand as an anti-war candidate against then Sen. Joe Lieberman, D-Conn., but only if no other suitable candidate was found.

Read More

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's in-laws, nephew found dead in Oklahoma New York man charged in crossbow murder of infant daughter Texas buses migrants to Los Angeles in protest of Biden's border policies

Latest Headlines

Arizona wildfire forces more than 1,000 to evacuate from Scottsdale area
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Arizona wildfire forces more than 1,000 to evacuate from Scottsdale area
June 28 (UPI) -- More than 1,000 people have been evacuated as fire crews work to contain a large wildfire near Scottsdale, Ariz., authorities said on Wednesday.
NYC braces for Canadian wildfire smoke as Midwest chokes in 'very unhealthy' haze
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
NYC braces for Canadian wildfire smoke as Midwest chokes in 'very unhealthy' haze
June 28 (UPI) -- Canadian wildfire smoke created dangerously unhealthy air over the Midwest on Wednesday, and New Yorkers have been warned the bad air is heading their way -- again.
DOJ launches program aimed at missing, murdered Indigenous people
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DOJ launches program aimed at missing, murdered Indigenous people
June 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an outreach program to help address cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Delta flight makes emergency landing in North Carolina with nose gear up
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Delta flight makes emergency landing in North Carolina with nose gear up
June 28 (UPI) -- A Boeing 717 operated by Delta made an emergency landing with its nose gear up at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on Wednesday.
More than 800 domestic U.S. flights canceled ahead of holiday weekend
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
More than 800 domestic U.S. flights canceled ahead of holiday weekend
June 28 (UPI) -- More than 800 flights in the U.S. have been canceled as of Wednesday morning, as airlines prepare for a surge of passengers ahead of the holiday weekend.
Pew poll: 60% of Americans say gun violence is growing problem
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pew poll: 60% of Americans say gun violence is growing problem
June 28 (UPI) -- A Pew research Center poll published Wednesday shows 60% of Americans believe gun violence is a very big national problem. But the poll also shows an even split as to whether gun ownership increases or decreases safety.
Carnegie organization honors 'Great Immigrants' for their contributions to America
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Carnegie organization honors 'Great Immigrants' for their contributions to America
June 28 (UPI) -- The Carnegie Corporation of New York honored 35 immigrants who became naturalized U.S. citizens. The list includes two Nobel Prize laureates, a well-known actor, a congressperson, and an Olympian.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren slams Treasury secretary's openness to bank mergers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Elizabeth Warren slams Treasury secretary's openness to bank mergers
June 28 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, criticizing her idea that it was ok for banks to get bigger.
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
June 28 (UPI) -- Daniel Penny pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide after the chokehold death Jordan Neely on a subway train.
Mortgage applications jump 3%, still down double-digits from 2022
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Mortgage applications jump 3%, still down double-digits from 2022
June 28 (UPI) -- The number of people taking out mortgage applications for a home climbed 3% from the week before but remained 21% lower from the same time last year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's in-laws, nephew found dead in Oklahoma
NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson's in-laws, nephew found dead in Oklahoma
14 security administrative workers abducted in southern Mexico
14 security administrative workers abducted in southern Mexico
In Chicago speech, president to push 'Bidenomics' as policy to boost middle class
In Chicago speech, president to push 'Bidenomics' as policy to boost middle class
Twin 14-year-old girls among 10 killed after Russian missile strike hits pizza restaurant
Twin 14-year-old girls among 10 killed after Russian missile strike hits pizza restaurant
New York man charged in crossbow murder of infant daughter
New York man charged in crossbow murder of infant daughter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement