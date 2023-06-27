New York man charged in crossbow murder of infant daughter

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar speaks to reporters after the arrest of Patrick Proefriedt, who was charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his newborn daughter with a crossbow Monday during a domestic dispute with his wife. Photo courtesy of Broome County Sheriff's Office

June 27 (UPI) -- A New York man has been arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his newborn daughter with a crossbow during a domestic dispute with his wife. Patrick Proefriedt, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder, as well as first-degree criminal contempt for violating a protection order, according to the Broome County Sheriff's Office. Advertisement

"Proefriedt had a history of domestic incidents with the victim and an active Stay Away Order of Protection in place," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

According to deputies, Proefriedt got into an argument with his wife, early Monday morning in their Colesville home, while she was holding their 3-week-old daughter, Eleanor Carey.

Deputies said Proefriedt fired a broadhead bolt that hit the baby in the upper torso and exited near her armpit before striking her mother in the chest.

"Proefriedt allegedly removed the bolt and attempted to stop the woman from calling 911, and then fled in a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck before responding deputies arrived," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies tried to save the baby, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother was taken to a local hospital, where she was being treated for undisclosed injuries.

"This is one of the most heartbreaking and senseless crimes committed in this community in recent memory," Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar told reporters. "Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent 3-week-old girl, Eleanor Carey."

Sheriff's deputies immediately began to search the area near State Route 41 for Proefriedt.

"The suspect is believed to be on foot or driving a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck," the sheriff's office tweeted, along with a photo of Proefriedt, during Monday's search.

BCSO is currently searching the area near Rt. 41 in the Town of Colesville for Patrick Daniel Proefriedt, age 26 of Nineveh, NY in relation to a homicide investigation. The suspect is believed to be on foot or driving a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck, license plate 34755ND. pic.twitter.com/JlROM6ULoj— BroomeSheriff (@BroomeSheriff) June 26, 2023

Deputies located Proefriedt, whose car had gotten stuck in the mud, in the woods about a mile away. He was taken into custody.

"He is a repugnant human being," Akshar said. "I'm glad, as I stand here, I don't have to wonder or worry about where Mr. Proefriedt is. He's exactly where he belongs, in the confines of this correctional facility.

"And it is my deepest desire on Eleanor's behalf that he never, ever sees the light of day again."