Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 27, 2023 / 5:25 PM

New York man charged in crossbow murder of infant daughter

By Sheri Walsh
Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar speaks to reporters after the arrest of Patrick Proefriedt, who was charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his newborn daughter with a crossbow Monday during a domestic dispute with his wife. Photo courtesy of Broome County Sheriff's Office
Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar speaks to reporters after the arrest of Patrick Proefriedt, who was charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his newborn daughter with a crossbow Monday during a domestic dispute with his wife. Photo courtesy of Broome County Sheriff's Office

June 27 (UPI) -- A New York man has been arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his newborn daughter with a crossbow during a domestic dispute with his wife.

Patrick Proefriedt, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder, as well as first-degree criminal contempt for violating a protection order, according to the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

Advertisement

"Proefriedt had a history of domestic incidents with the victim and an active Stay Away Order of Protection in place," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

According to deputies, Proefriedt got into an argument with his wife, early Monday morning in their Colesville home, while she was holding their 3-week-old daughter, Eleanor Carey.

RELATED Police arrest man for Boston-area triple murder

Deputies said Proefriedt fired a broadhead bolt that hit the baby in the upper torso and exited near her armpit before striking her mother in the chest.

"Proefriedt allegedly removed the bolt and attempted to stop the woman from calling 911, and then fled in a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck before responding deputies arrived," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies tried to save the baby, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother was taken to a local hospital, where she was being treated for undisclosed injuries.

Advertisement

"This is one of the most heartbreaking and senseless crimes committed in this community in recent memory," Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar told reporters. "Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent 3-week-old girl, Eleanor Carey."

Sheriff's deputies immediately began to search the area near State Route 41 for Proefriedt.

"The suspect is believed to be on foot or driving a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck," the sheriff's office tweeted, along with a photo of Proefriedt, during Monday's search.

Deputies located Proefriedt, whose car had gotten stuck in the mud, in the woods about a mile away. He was taken into custody.

"He is a repugnant human being," Akshar said. "I'm glad, as I stand here, I don't have to wonder or worry about where Mr. Proefriedt is. He's exactly where he belongs, in the confines of this correctional facility.

Advertisement

"And it is my deepest desire on Eleanor's behalf that he never, ever sees the light of day again."

Read More

Virginia sued over law that strips felons of voting rights Idaho to seek death penalty against Bryan Kohberger in fatal student stabbings

Latest Headlines

Actor Julian Sands confirmed dead at 65; died while hiking in California
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Actor Julian Sands confirmed dead at 65; died while hiking in California
June 27 (UPI) -- The San Bernadino County Sheriff's office has confirmed that actor Julian Sands died hiking on California's Mount Baldy.
Republican presidential hopeful Francis Suarez asks, 'What's a Uyghur?'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Republican presidential hopeful Francis Suarez asks, 'What's a Uyghur?'
June 27 (UPI) -- Republican Presidential hopeful and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was caught in a gaffe Tuesday when he appeared to be unaware of the Uyghur minority which has faced mass oppression in China.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to talk to feds in Trump probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to talk to feds in Trump probe
June 27 (UPI) -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will speak to federal prosecutors this week regarding former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Inspector general report finds culture of negligence at prison where Jeffrey Epstein died
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Inspector general report finds culture of negligence at prison where Jeffrey Epstein died
June 27 (UPI) -- A report released Tuesday by the Justice Department's inspector general concluded that Jeffrey Epstein's death by suicide was possible because of negligence and misconduct at a federal prison in New York City.
Court rejects Colorado man's stalking conviction based on kinds of threats he made
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Court rejects Colorado man's stalking conviction based on kinds of threats he made
June 27 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado man who was convicted for making so-called "true threats" against a local musician. The Court ruled that the jury should have considered if "true threats," were involved.
In classified documents case, judge delays arraignment for Trump employee Walt Nauta
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
In classified documents case, judge delays arraignment for Trump employee Walt Nauta
June 27 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a new arraignment date for Walt Nauta, a former longtime employee of Donald Trump who has become one of the key figures in the former president's classified documents case.
PGA Tour, LIV Golf send framework agreement to Senate subcommittee
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
PGA Tour, LIV Golf send framework agreement to Senate subcommittee
June 27 (UPI) -- A framework agreement, detailing a LIV Golf-PGA Tour alliance and obtained by UPI, was among documents sent to the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which is examining the proposed union.
U.S. consumer confidence is at its highest in more than a year, group says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. consumer confidence is at its highest in more than a year, group says
June 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. consumer is feeling confident about hiring, overall economic conditions and wage growth, results published Tuesday by The Conference Board found.
Texas energy and services sector experiencing a bit of a slump
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas energy and services sector experiencing a bit of a slump
June 27 (UPI) -- The service sector in Texas, the second-largest U.S. state economy behind California, is on decline, though market pessimism improved somewhat in June, a survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found.
Supreme Court rejects 'independent state legislature' theory in N.C. elections case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects 'independent state legislature' theory in N.C. elections case
June 27 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court justices on Tuesday rejected North Carolina GOP efforts to eliminate nearly all checks and balances in drawing Congressional maps under the so-called "independent state legislature" theory.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
Zelensky hails troops as Britain says Ukraine recaptured territory lost to Russia in 2014
Zelensky hails troops as Britain says Ukraine recaptured territory lost to Russia in 2014
Lukashenko: Wagner founder Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
Lukashenko: Wagner founder Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
Ford to lay off salaried workers, engineers to cut costs
Ford to lay off salaried workers, engineers to cut costs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement